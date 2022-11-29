Woman holding small Christmas presents box.

Sometimes small gifts or gifts that don’t take up any room in the home can be more meaningful than something large, generic or store-bought.

 Mariia Korneeva/Adobe Stock

My love language is giving gifts, but when does it change from being a wonderful way to express love or friendship to one that is a burden to the recipient? How many of us are holding on to gifts we appreciate but that don’t fit into our lives right now? Are we keeping them out of guilt or obligation? Are they taking up valuable real estate in our homes?

We do not dishonor the giver if we choose to regift an item that is the wrong size or something we’re allergic to or is too big for our home. The gift was given without conditions, and we need to give ourselves permission to allow someone who is a better fit for it to receive it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.