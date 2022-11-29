My love language is giving gifts, but when does it change from being a wonderful way to express love or friendship to one that is a burden to the recipient? How many of us are holding on to gifts we appreciate but that don’t fit into our lives right now? Are we keeping them out of guilt or obligation? Are they taking up valuable real estate in our homes?
We do not dishonor the giver if we choose to regift an item that is the wrong size or something we’re allergic to or is too big for our home. The gift was given without conditions, and we need to give ourselves permission to allow someone who is a better fit for it to receive it.
On the other hand, are we giving thoughtful gifts that don’t end up as clutter in someone else’s closet, garage or attic? For example, if your niece prefers to wear jeans and button-down shirts only, maybe it’s for the best that you don’t give her frilly dresses every year for her birthday. Your uncle may thank you for the sweater, but he lives in shorts all year long. You may absolutely adore fruitcake (like me), but your teacher is allergic to some of the ingredients.
Many times, the best gifts are those that don’t take up any room in our homes or offices. Believe it or not, they can be more valuable than anything you could buy. We can give of our time or talents. You may know of a new parent who would love a couple of hours to nap while you play with their adorable baby and take care of the laundry. A recent widow or widower might appreciate an afternoon lunch or movie get-together. Your religious leader might like a gift card to a favorite restaurant so that they can enjoy a date with their spouse.
Perhaps you can take your child and your best friend’s child to the zoo for the afternoon. That’s a gift for all three of you. Your neighbor might be lonely and would be thrilled with an offer to take them out for coffee or tea. Grandma would be ecstatic if you came over and helped her organize her photos and heard all of the stories about her friends from her youth.
The most memorable gifts can’t be broken, lost or take up extra room in a closet. They are true gifts from the heart because you gave of yourself and your time.
Think of experiences and consumable goodies that you already know
they love. Do this and you will rate highly as a wonderful gift-giver to all who know you.
Los Altos Hills resident Lyn Rogers, a professional organizer, is owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
