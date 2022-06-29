As we consider tackling overwhelming clutter, it’s important to keep in mind the ultimate goal for each room in the home: What is the primary purpose of the space? How is it currently being used? How can I make it better reflect my personality? Is it being used as overpriced storage or is it a showpiece for the life I envision for myself?
Every space in your home should have an eye-catching focal point. This is what first draws our attention and where our goals are directed. The focal point should bring us joy while encouraging us to continue striving for excellence.
Entryway
Let’s start with what you first see as you enter the front door. Is there a huge pile of shoes on the floor, a hall table piled high with mail and bags, or a stairway with backpacks and jackets on the steps?
Once we have added shoe racks that are adequate for the number of shoes we wish to display on a daily basis (and yes, they are displayed unless you purchase a shoe cabinet with doors or drawers), you will immediately bring a bit of calm to your front entrance.
The hall table should have an attractive container for your keys and phone, plus another for the mail to be sorted. A vase of beautiful flowers to greet you and your visitors will set the stage for the peaceful, lovely home within.
Bags and backpacks can be hung on hooks behind the coat closet door, while the coats should be immediately hung up. It’s easy to train a young child to hang coats and backpacks when they have rods and hooks down at their level. They can be equally stressed by clutter in the home and appreciate being able to find items easily, rather than searching for things scattered around the house.
Living room
Typically, you move on to the living room. What area immediately grabs your attention when you first walk in? Is it the toys on the floor, the packages that were recently delivered or the toppling books and magazines on the coffee table? What if you made the focal point of this room the amazing view from the window, the expansive fireplace or the theater-worthy screen? How would the mood of your home change?
Toy cabinets that resemble stylish furniture instantly create an environment to satisfy all ages. Packages should find a different home until they are opened and processed. Keep only a couple of books and magazines within reach. The rest can be stored in a bookcase or a small magazine rack next to your chair.
Kitchen
Now, let’s move on to the kitchen, where we often find all the counters and the table completely filled with everything you can imagine – leftover food, dirty dishes, piles of paper, toys, bags, mail and so on.
What if our eyes were drawn to the view from the window, without the distractions of stuff? Do we need to display all of our appliances or just the couple we use on a daily basis? Having a command center for mail and attending to bills will encourage us to never forget a due date and incur late fees. Framing that glorious view with a plant or two on the window sill, plus pared-down countertops, will bring a sense of peace to your space.
My motto is “Less is more,” which can be translated to having more calmness in your life, less looking for lost items, less stress for everyone and more willingness to invite friends and family over without notice.
Peace, joy and not feeling like you’re drowning in clutter is an indescribable way to live.
Los Altos resident Lyn Rogers is a professional organizer and owner and CEO of Lyn At Your Service. For more information, visit LynAtYourService.com.
