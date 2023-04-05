As a designer, I’m most inspired when surrounded by art, color, texture and beauty. A week in Paris with Kravet for Maison&Objet, a global design show where vendors display their newest products, provided an early look into the trends that we’re sure to see in the coming months.
I joined a group of like-minded designers as we explored showrooms, museums, galleries and flea markets, drawing inspiration everywhere we went. As always, a balance of trends and timeless design elements is vital for incorporating new ideas for a home that you’ll love for years to come.
New technology meets old craft
The theme of this year’s Maison&Objet was “Take Care,” a nod to the concerns of the conscious consumer: taking care of oneself, others, the planet, heritage and venerable skills. Brands highlighted sustainability with the use of recycled materials and platformed ancestral traditions and localized production.
Similarly, we explored some of the largest antiques and flea markets in the world, including the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen and the Marché Malassis, where vendors sell vintage fashion, art, furniture and antiques. These markets are a significant part of Paris history and spark a connection to beautifully crafted items with their own rich stories. The quality of the objects was apparent from meeting the potters, artists and collectors and learning about their techniques.
I was especially impressed by one of these makers, an engraver from the Czech Republic who gilds cocktail glasses to create gorgeous customized barware. Invest in bringing things you love into the home – and make them your own.
Inspired by art
I loved the Monet-Mitchell exhibition at the Foundation Louis Vuitton, which places the work of legendary painter Claude Monet alongside that of abstract artist Joan Mitchell. The rich colors and thick brushstrokes evoked the same feeling as the fabrics and wallpapers I’d seen in the showrooms of Paris that week.
The Musée Yves Saint Laurent and La Galerie Dior reminded me of the design connections between furniture and fashion. Like beautiful clothing, good design is truly timeless. The interiors of both museums provide a journey through color and texture. I felt myself influenced by the work of contemporary artists in the Museum of Modern Art and the Centre Pompidou. The artists’ sense of movement, curves and organic shapes was reflected in furniture all over Maison&Objet, especially visible in the form of round furniture and circular shapes, like interlocking round cocktail tables.
Fabrics
The Paris Déco Off is a part of Maison&Objet that highlights fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings and wall coverings. Clarke & Clarke, Cole & Son, Lizzo, Metaphors, Fortuny, Pierre Frey and GPJ Baker showed off fabrics and wallpapers inspired by art and nature. I ran my hand over cut velvets and silks in rich colors such as eggplant, fir green and gold.
I noticed a theme of upholstered lanterns and Berber fleece, a soft textile with a nubby, curled texture made when the yarn is knitted into fabric and brushed with wire brushes. I expect to see Berber fleece on sofas, chairs, blankets and pillows – another nod to the cozy, comfortable vibe we’re continuing to see in the world of design.
I was delighted to see designers at Maison&Objet highlighting curved furniture, saturated color and textured fabrics. But in the end, I was reminded that these aren’t really “trends” so much as enduring elements of good design that can be incorporated into any home. Quality fabric, classic finishes and beautiful lighting will always be in style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments