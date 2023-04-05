Design

Curves and organic shapes and materials were big features at the global design show Maison&Objet. Find ways to incorporate light and natural materials into a home for a trendy yet timeless interior look.

 Courtesy of Celeste Randolph

As a designer, I’m most inspired when surrounded by art, color, texture and beauty. A week in Paris with Kravet for Maison&Objet, a global design show where vendors display their newest products, provided an early look into the trends that we’re sure to see in the coming months.

I joined a group of like-minded designers as we explored showrooms, museums, galleries and flea markets, drawing inspiration everywhere we went. As always, a balance of trends and timeless design elements is vital for incorporating new ideas for a home that you’ll love for years to come.

