This red-flowered buckwheat has a typical form, with taller flowering stems rising to 18 inches, and the foliage has an open structure. According to Calscape, the mature size is up to 1.5 feet high and 3 feet wide.
If you start planning your pollinator-friendly native garden now, you can start welcoming a plethora of bees, butterflies and birds to your garden by this time next year. Or even sooner. It’s amazing how fast a well-chosen group of plants can fill a space.
Following are some tips to help make your garden a success.
• Choose a sunny spot. Many pollinator plants thrive in full sun, which is defined as six or more hours of direct sun. If you don’t have a sunny spot, you can still have a pollinator garden, as long as you choose appropriate plants. Or you can place a large container or two on a sunny patio.
• Get mulch. For larger areas, a thick layer of free arborist mulch, 4-6 inches, is the quickest way to improve your soil. Call local arborists to get a truckload of mulch at a time. When it’s time to plant in the fall, pull the mulch aside.
• Deal with weeds. Tenacious weeds such as Bermuda grass, bindweed, oxalis and nutsedge require more work. Remove them before mulching, learn to recognize the young sprouts as they reappear through the mulch, and pull them out immediately. Any area that has had these weeds is probably not the best place for a wildflower meadow.
• Plan for mature plant size. A rule of thumb in landscape design is to multiply the mature plant width by two-thirds, and allow that much room in the design. But what do you do for a shrub or perennial that can get up to 6-12 feet wide? It’s best to allow more space than you think the plant will need. Even the same species, planted at the same time, from the same source, can be a different
size.
• Fill space with wildflowers. A newly planted garden should look almost bare. But you can fill any weed-free space with wildflowers. Plant seeds after the first couple of rains in the fall. Planted earlier, the seeds will be eaten by birds. Leave some areas unmulched for wildflower planting, as well as to provide nesting areas for native bees. You may even find native wildflowers in nurseries in late winter or early spring.
• Learn to recognize seedlings. If the wildflowers are new to you, plant a few seeds in some small, labeled containers so you can learn to recognize the seedlings. Weeds will inevitably appear, and it will be helpful to be able to identify each seedling that appears so you don’t pull out your desired plants.
• Choose species rather than cultivars, mostly. Pollinators tend to prefer single flowers rather than double flowers. In Vermont, Annie White has studied pollinator preferences of native plant cultivars. Although cultivars often have a more predictable size and habit compared to straight species, sometimes their ecological benefits, such as attractiveness to pollinators, is reduced. She found that cultivars with a longer bloom time are better for pollinators, however.
• Pay attention to local sales, plant swaps and garden clubs. The Santa Clara Valley chapter of the California Native Plant Society has a cutting and seed swap each fall, as well as a plant sale.
