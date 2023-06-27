06_28_23_HOME_flowering.jpg

This red-flowered buckwheat has a typical form, with taller flowering stems rising to 18 inches, and the foliage has an open structure. According to Calscape, the mature size is up to 1.5 feet high and 3 feet wide.

If you start planning your pollinator-friendly native garden now, you can start welcoming a plethora of bees, butterflies and birds to your garden by this time next year. Or even sooner. It’s amazing how fast a well-chosen group of plants can fill a space.

Following are some tips to help make your garden a success.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.