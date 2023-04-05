Skylights

Skylights are a cost-effective option for providing natural light in a home while saving energy.

 Courtesy of Family Features

The best home upgrades not only make spaces more livable and energy-efficient, but are also cost-effective. Making energy-efficient improvements is a savvy way to save money on utility bills, curb energy use and add to a house’s value.

Consider a variety of home improvement projects, both big and small, that can reduce the financial burden of maintaining a home throughout the year and improve energy efficiency.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.