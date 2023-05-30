Portable flower containers are an easy and quick way to brighten up any outdoor area with spring and summer blooms.
With the following tips from Westlake Ace Hardware, which has a branch in Mountain View, bringing colorful accents to any yard, patio, balcony or deck is a breeze. Additionally, if homeowners are putting their houses on the market, portable flower containers can add an instant boost of curb appeal.
Choose the right container
The available space for the containers – steps, a front porch, a deck or a patio – will help determine the size of the container needed.
Combining containers of different sizes and heights adds interest to a display, and using different pots and planters allows gardeners to grow a variety of plants with different soil and sunlight needs.
For most plants, it is preferable to use larger containers because they have a higher soil capacity, keeping the plant cool and moist in the summer heat. Smaller containers require more frequent watering, as they tend to dry out more quickly. Clay pots tend to dry out faster than plastic or glazed pottery because water evaporates through the clay’s sides. In addition, using lighter-colored pots will help keep plants’ roots cooler in the summer because they absorb less heat.
Remember that plants grown in containers require more watering and fertilizing, but they are less prone to diseases and insects compared to plants in a garden. Most importantly, make sure any container has drainage holes or you run the risk of a plant dying of root rot.
The trending 2023 container color is Terra Cotta. Whether the home gardener opts for natural or synthetic terra cotta containers, the warm and earthy tone can enhance many home, condo or apartment styles – from traditional to contemporary.
For a thriftier approach, a quick coat of spray paint can breathe new life into old containers and create a fresh update.
Select ‘thrillers, fillers and spillers’
Following the gardening concept of using “thrillers, fillers and spillers” helps you establish a framework for the container and create an attractive display. The goals are to create a lush look immediately and to provide enough room for the plants to thrive during the
season.
• Thrillers are larger plants that add height, drama and a vertical element to the container, such as cannas or fountain grass.
• Fillers are mounded plants or flowers that make the container look full. Great filler plant choices include wave petunias, impatiens or zinnias.
• Spillers are placed close to the edges of the pot and cascade over the sides. Sweet potato vine and verbena are showy and fast-growing spillers that are sure to make an impact.
Determining a color scheme for a container garden depends on the mood the gardener wants to achieve. Vibrant hues such as reds, oranges and yellows can create an energetic ambience, while purples and whites create a more peaceful vibe. Mixing in bright colors that complement one another, such as pairing yellow and purple, green and red or orange and blue, generates a pop of color to create interest and can make the pot appear larger.
If planting herbs, choose those that grow best together, such as rosemary, sage and thyme. These herbs prefer dry soil and the same growing conditions. Cilantro, parsley and basil grow well together because they like damp soil. Some herbs should not be planted with other herbs, such as mint and horseradish, because they spread very aggressively and can overtake your other plants. Mixing herbs and annuals creates a whimsical, beautiful and functional
container.
Think about growing conditions
Do growing conditions include sun or shade? Wet or dry areas? Before selecting plants, consider the location of the container and what conditions the plants will need to thrive. Check labels and choose plants with similar sunlight, moisture and nutrition needs.
Pick the right soil and fertilizer
Give your blooms a good start by using high-quality potting soil that contains slow-release fertilizer and, possibly, additives to help it retain moisture, such as Miracle-Gro. Although many potting mixes include slow-release fertilizer, an extra feeding every two weeks during the season helps plants thrive.
There are many application options for fertilizers that are very easy to apply, including Miracle-Gro Shake ’n Feed Granules.
Keep the blooms blooming
To keep beautiful blooms in your container garden, water sun-loving plants every two to three days in the spring and shade-loving plants twice a week. In the summer, or when it’s hot and dry, daily watering may be necessary. As the plants grow, they will require more water to maintain shape, blooms and overall appearance.
To promote continuous blooming, remove blooms once they wilt and shrivel by pinching or clipping off the faded blooms. This practice, called “deadheading,” will help keep flowers looking beautiful through the summer.
