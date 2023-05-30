490909021
Courtesy of Westlake Ace

Portable flower containers are an easy and quick way to brighten up any outdoor area with spring and summer blooms.

With the following tips from Westlake Ace Hardware, which has a branch in Mountain View, bringing colorful accents to any yard, patio, balcony or deck is a breeze. Additionally, if homeowners are putting their houses on the market, portable flower containers can add an instant boost of curb appeal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.