Rest and relaxation

Courtesy of Erin Paruszewski

Relaxation may be difficult, but it’s important for overall health.

You may feel uncomfortable when faced with the prospect of slowing down to smell the roses, sipping your coffee or, heaven forbid, meditating. That twitchy, anxious feeling you get when someone suggests you slow down to stretch at the end of a workout has a name: relaxation-induced anxiety, or RIA. 

Typically, in a relaxed phase, your heart rate slows, your blood pressure lowers and your breathing becomes slower and deeper. Your mind becomes quieter, almost drifty. However, if you suffer from RIA, the complete opposite occurs. The body and bloodstream become flooded with stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, leading to both physiological and psychological symptoms of anxiety. The effect can be as minor as a slight unsettled, nervous feeling to chest tightening, sweating, a racing heart or an overactive mind. In other words, the very things that are supposed to make you feel better actually make you feel worse. 

