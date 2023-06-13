AdobeStock_428167456.png

Intermittent fasting is based on cyclical fasting and eating times.

 Rasabasa/AdobeStock

The term “intermittent fasting” has become prevalent over the past decade. Intermittent fasting is an eating plan that cycles between scheduled periods of fasting and scheduled periods of eating, also known as “eating windows.” 

The concept is simple and nothing new. Fasting, in some form or another, has been around for centuries and has been practiced for different reasons. However, the recent increase in popularity and adoption of intermittent fasting is due to its promised positive health outcomes.  

