As a behavior analyst with a doctorate specializing in autism and intellectual disability, I have worked closely for many years with families of children with severe autism. Many of these parents, especially mothers, have shown me their bruises, bite marks and other injuries caused by the aggressive behaviors of their children with autism who exhibit severe behavioral challenges.

I never deeply understood the pain associated with such incidents until I faced it myself. My 14-year-old son with autism is stronger than me, and still growing, and I am experiencing frequent episodes with him, ranging from hitting and screaming to biting me so hard it leaves a permanent mark on my body.

Saba Torabian

Torabian

