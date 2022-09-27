As a behavior analyst with a doctorate specializing in autism and intellectual disability, I have worked closely for many years with families of children with severe autism. Many of these parents, especially mothers, have shown me their bruises, bite marks and other injuries caused by the aggressive behaviors of their children with autism who exhibit severe behavioral challenges.
I never deeply understood the pain associated with such incidents until I faced it myself. My 14-year-old son with autism is stronger than me, and still growing, and I am experiencing frequent episodes with him, ranging from hitting and screaming to biting me so hard it leaves a permanent mark on my body.
After each of these episodes, I remain in bed at least 24 hours to gain my strength back to even be able to think or get back to work. I call his doctor at Kaiser to report the incidents, but so far, the only support we have received has been a change of medication – such as increasing or decreasing one dosage of his meds.
After the doctor, I call his case manager at San Andreas Regional Center to beg for support. They usually take one to two days to respond. When they do respond, they state that they are short-staffed and will make referrals to behavioral organizations with trained staff who can manage my son’s significant aggressive behaviors. The agencies they refer us to never call us back. As a behavior analyst with my own practice, I know why those agencies do not call us: not enough staff.
The lack of resources out there really hit home recently.
I woke up at 7 a.m. to get my son ready for school and then drive to San Jose State University, where I have been teaching as a psychology adjunct professor for the past seven years. He did not want to get up. He was covering his ears and asking me to leave the room. I kept begging him to get up, but he refused to listen. He hid his head under his pillow, covering his ears, and kept yelling “no.” The time for the school bus to arrive was approaching fast.
Knowing that I could not physically get my son out of bed on my own, I ran downstairs and asked his school bus aide, who was standing outside, to come upstairs to help me. The aide managed to get my son off his bed, but I could see in my son’s face that he was ready to attack. He first started hitting the aide. Because he knew he could not hit the aide as hard as he hits me, and saw me standing behind the aide, my son came after me. I ran as my son chased me down the hallway.
I managed to lock myself in the bathroom. Because he could no longer get me, my son picked up a large glass vase nearby and threw it on the floor, shattering it into hundreds of pieces. In the meantime, the aide tried to manage my son and asked me to bring him a pair of shoes so that my son would not walk barefoot over all the glass shards.
My son finally calmed down. We managed to dress him, but by that time the school bus had already departed. I drove the aide and my son to school, dropped them off and ran to San Jose State to teach.
Later that evening, I received an email from the school principal, with another five or six people copied, with an incident report attached. It stated that I should have not asked for the aide’s support, as his primary job responsibility is to assist students on the bus and not in the home. Of course, I agreed with them and apologized for my actions, but I also noted that “in the moments of crisis … I could not think straight but to beg for help and support from someone.”
Although from a liability perspective, the school is 100% correct, I still wonder who I should I have gone to for help in such a desperate moment.
So, my question is: What happens when a parent is attacked by their own child with severe autism in their own home? Is there any help out there?
Saba Torabian, a Los Altos Hills resident, is founder and CEO of the Intervention Center for Autism Needs in Mountain View. For more information, visit icanautism.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments