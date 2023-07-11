Exercise

Exercise can be made fun with new routines and by bringing a friend. 

 Lacey Michelle Photography/Courtesy of Erin Paruszewski

How often does the thought of “I should be exercising more” show up for you? Movement, whether it’s officially “exercise” or not, is good for you. It stimulates happy hormones, increases blood flow and circulation in your body and has innumerable benefits for both physical and mental health. It’s safe to say that most people know this, but it doesn’t make prioritizing it any easier. 

Exercise is often put on the back burner because life, and all its stressors, stands in the way. Summer can be a particularly challenging time, as schedules often change significantly with the introduction of vacation travel, kids home from school and increased social engagements such as weddings, family reunions and backyard barbecues. While we wouldn’t miss out on an event, we tend to skip out on exercise. As a result, we miss out on the benefits it provides. The good news is that a little goes a long way, and gentle consistency pays off. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.