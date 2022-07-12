Since the start of the pandemic, people have been postponing routine medical care. With more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, medical experts are urging patients to return to routine health care and get caught up on delayed or preventive health screenings.
“While we know that prevention is the best medicine, the pandemic has caused many Americans to delay important routine health services vital to keeping themselves and their families healthy, particularly critical immunizations and preventive cancer screenings. We urge everyone to get up to date on their routine health-care needs,” said Gerald E. Harmon, M.D., president of the American Medical Association.
According to the AMA, people should take the following steps to get their health back on track.
• Get screened. Estimates based on statistical models show that since April 2020, 3.9 million breast cancer, 3.8 million colorectal cancer and 1.6 million prostate cancer diagnoses may have been missed due to pandemic-related care disruptions. Check in with your health-care provider. If you’re due for preventive care, tests or screenings, make an appointment. These measures are designed to keep you healthy and help your doctor spot certain conditions before they become more serious.
• Don’t wait. An estimated 41% of adults with one or more chronic health conditions reported delaying or forgoing health care since the pandemic started. Additionally, one in three of those adults reported that doing so worsened one or more of their health conditions or limited their ability to work or perform other daily activities. Whether or not you have a chronic health condition, don’t wait until something is wrong before seeing a doctor.
• Consider telehealth. If you’re uncomfortable or unable to go in person to your physician’s practice, check on telehealth options, which have greatly increased over the past two years.
• Visit your pediatrician. During the pandemic, pediatric immunizations decreased. As public health measures are rolled back, people gather in groups and traveling resumes, non-COVID infections that decreased during the pandemic are s likely to increase again. Well-child visits and recommended vaccinations are essential to helping ensure children stay healthy. If your child is due for a check-up, schedule one immediately.
• Get vaccinated. Adolescent and adult immunizations also sharply declined during the pandemic, and an estimated 26 million recommended vaccinations were missed in 2020 compared with 2019. Get up to date on vaccinations, including the
COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone who is eligible for the vaccine, including booster doses, should get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones. If you have questions, speak with your physician and review trusted resources, including the website getvaccineanswers.org.
• Don’t neglect mental health. While mental health screenings via digital health tools are up, routine care for mental health is down. Approximately 52% of adults with mental health conditions delayed or altogether skipped care since the onset of the pandemic. Given the adverse effects the events of the past two years have had on mental health, such as increasing anxiety, depression and loneliness, it’s important to prioritize this aspect of your health now.
“We encourage everyone to contact their trusted medical professional to schedule their annual physical and other vital care to help prevent serious health repercussions that could potentially last long past the pandemic,” Harmon said.
