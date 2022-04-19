Digestive health problems, sometimes called gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, can affect any part of the digestive tract, including the mouth, esophagus, stomach, intestines, rectum and bladder. The severity and treatment of GI disorders vary widely and depend on specific factors related to each individual.
These concerns might be embarrassing to talk about, but seeking professional help is important for symptom relief and long-term health, because untreated GI disorders can lead to chronic complications such as malnourishment and tooth decay.
Most of us have heard that GI upset can be triggered by things like not eating enough fiber, having a lot of stress, taking certain medications and becoming pregnant. Below I discuss another possible (and often unexpected) underlying cause of gastrointestinal problems: pelvic floor dysfunction. Common digestive problems might relate to the strength, coordination and alignment of the pelvic floor muscles.
The pelvic floor is a group of muscles suspended across the bottom of the pelvis. Their primary job is to support the internal abdominal organs, including the bowels, bladder, and in females, uterus and vagina.
The pelvic floor muscles also influence gastrointestinal wellness. For example, the openings of the bowel and bladder (anal canal and urethra) pass through the pelvic floor muscles, allowing digestive contents to exit the body. As such, anything that disrupts the function of the pelvic floor can disrupt the emptying of the bowel and bladder.
Symptoms
According to the National Library of Medicine, these are some of the most common signs and symptoms of digestive
problems:
• Bleeding
• Bloating
• Constipation
• Diarrhea
• Gas
• Heartburn
• Incontinence
• Nausea and vomiting
• Stomach pain
• Swallowing problems
• Weight gain or loss
Some signs and symptoms of digestive problems indicate a more serious underlying condition, such as internal bleeding, cancer, gallstones or infection. Seek emergency medical attention if you or a loved one exhibits any of these problems:
• Bloody stool (feces looks black or tarry)
• Vomit that looks like coffee grounds
• Continuous vomiting
• Severe abdominal cramps
• Sudden unintentional weight loss
Common digestive disorders
Usually, a doctor can diagnose a digestive disorder by conducting a thorough medical history, physical examination and perhaps some additional testing such as blood tests and imaging studies.
Not all problems with digestion are directly caused by pelvic floor dysfunction. But many people who have overactive, tight or weak pelvic floor muscles will also experience digestive health problems, such as chronic constipation or incontinence. Additionally, people with food intolerances, GERD and other digestive problems might notice that their symptoms get worse after experiencing some sort of trauma or condition affecting their pelvic floor.
A knowledgeable provider, such as a pelvic health physical therapist, can help you determine if and how your pelvic floor muscles are contributing to your digestive problems. Generally speaking, this may be the case if you also have one or more known risk factors for pelvic floor dysfunction, including:
• Older age
• Menopause
• A history of surgery or
trauma in the pelvic or abdominal area
• Pregnancy or recently postpartum
• A job or hobby that requires frequent heavy lifting
• Difficult bowel movements
• Chronic coughing
• Obesity
Another clue that your digestive problems are related to the pelvic floor is if you also experience other symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction, such as pelvic pain, pain during sex or pressure or bulging sensation in the rectum or vagina (pelvic organ prolapse).
Improving your digestive health will positively impact your overall wellness and quality of life. Here are some areas to focus on:
• Improve your diet. Drink plenty of water and eat fiber-rich foods like fruits and vegetables.
• Minimize stress. Get enough sleep, exercise regularly and ask for help when you need it.
• Consult with a pelvic floor physical therapist. A PT can provide manual therapy techniques, prescribe a personalized exercise program to restore the alignment and function of your pelvic floor and assist with recovery from, for instance, pregnancy or hernia surgery.
Kim Gladfelter is owner, physical therapist and Pilates instructor at PhysioFit Physical Therapy & Wellness, 1000 Fremont Ave., Los Altos. For more information, call (650) 887-6046 or visit physiofitpt.com.