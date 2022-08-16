Pilates is a low-impact, core-strengthening program that is safe regardless of your current health and age. Pilates movements resemble a mix of yoga and bodyweight exercises that can be done on a mat in your living room. But for the full experience, I recommend working with an instructor who can get you on the equipment created for Pilates.
Pilates moves are simple by design – but don’t let the simplicity fool you. Pilates can be incredibly challenging and a great way to improve your posture, balance, strength, flexibility and endurance.
Pilates and injury recovery
Following are three reasons why Pilates rehabilitation can optimize injury recovery.
• Pilates challenges the entire body by using your muscles in a variety of ways – all which can stimulate improved strength, motor coordination, tissue healing and postural awareness.
• Pilates features a combination of movements with your arms or legs moving freely or fixed against a stable surface. This enables you to perform functional movements.
• Pilates exercises focus on breathing and the mind-body connection. I can’t emphasize enough how critical proper breathing is to your physical and mental health. Proper breathing oxygenates your tissues, helps your core muscles fire together as a coordinated unit (a must for eliminating back pain) and helps you relax and reduce stress.
• Pilates is incredibly easy to adapt and modify to your needs. The trained eye of a Pilates instructor gives you confidence that the moves you’re doing are safe given your current state of health and ability.
When in doubt, defer to your physical therapist or doctor before starting a new exercise routine.
Can Pilates aid in weight loss?
People dedicated to taking yoga or Pilates classes enjoy benefits such as weight loss, improved self-esteem, increased energy levels and pride in physical accomplishments and abilities.
In addition to an improved mood and feelings of self-satisfaction, studies reveal that a program that includes 30 minutes of exercise three times per week offers positive effects. If your goal is to reduce the effects of depression, keep up your commitment to Pilates or yoga classes for at least 10 weeks.
When deciding whether yoga or Pilates would better suit your individual exercise needs and preferences, consider the different benefits they offer.
If you want to reduce stress and improve mental health, both disciplines are a good bet. The stretching and movement they employ can help improve depression and anxiety and lower your heart rate and blood pressure. In addition, both regimens reduce chronic pain and muscle tension.
Regular routines of yoga or Pilates also improve mood, produce feelings of psychological well-being and help people who suffer from illnesses such as schizophrenia and postpartum depression. Anyone seeking a better quality of life is making an excellent choice with either of these life-changing disciplines.
The initial benefits of Pilates and yoga are similar, and often people enjoy both. They offer an increase in strength and endurance, stress relief and flexibility, but each has a different philosophy.
Yoga has a spiritual history that can be traced back approximately 5,000 years. The union of body and mind is linked with breathing techniques that lead to inner peace and clarity. The discipline focuses on centering your mind and combining well-being with relaxation and calmness.
Joseph Pilates developed a low-impact system of exercise used to rehabilitate soldiers during World War I to heal from their physical and mental health injuries. Although Pilates is not a spiritual program like yoga, it helps with concentration, centering and well-being.
Your heart needs to work hard to develop and strengthen itself. Some versions of yoga can be challenging aerobic workout sessions. Pilates students who practice “the hundred” are ready for advanced moves proven to boost heart rates to the speed of a brisk walk.
Pilates focuses on the “powerhouse” of core muscles, developing the abs. Your inner abdominal muscles may be strengthened. Many find that they have a stronger heart and a narrowed waist with an elevated mood within 10 sessions.
If you’re still unsure whether yoga or Pilates is the regimen for you, try both.
Kim Gladfelter is owner, physical therapist and Pilates instructor at PhysioFit Physical Therapy and Wellness, 1000 Fremont Ave., Los Altos. For more information, call 887-6046 or visit physiofitpt.com.
