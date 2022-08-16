08_17_22_HEALTH_alexis-v-shelton-physiofit (1) (howardb@latc.com).jpg

Core-strengthening exercises like Pilates can not only help improve posture, balance, strength and flexibility, they also boost mental health with regular practice. 

 Alexis V. Shelton/Physiofit

Pilates is a low-impact, core-strengthening program that is safe regardless of your current health and age. Pilates movements resemble a mix of yoga and bodyweight exercises that can be done on a mat in your living room. But for the full experience, I recommend working with an instructor who can get you on the equipment created for Pilates.

Pilates moves are simple by design – but don’t let the simplicity fool you. Pilates can be incredibly challenging and a great way to improve your posture, balance, strength, flexibility and endurance.

