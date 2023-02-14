Cobra pose

HBS/Adobe Stock

I was recently interviewed for an article in The New York Times. The question was, “What is the one exercise you’d recommend people do to age well that many people aren’t doing or aware of?” 

My initial response was that in my 18-plus years of experience in the fitness industry, I have come to the conclusion that it’s not about the “what,” it’s about the “how.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.