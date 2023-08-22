Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Going back to school poses new challenges for kids, teens and young adults. There can be many different things to navigate and conversations to have as a parent or caregiver.
One conversation has become increasingly more critical amid the ongoing opioid epidemic: drug education and prevention. Speaking about drugs before youth head back to school is imperative. There are increasing risks with the ease of buying drugs online and any number of drugs tainted with fentanyl.
In Santa Clara County, overdose deaths involving fentanyl rose from 17 to 41 in May. Fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl are the common culprit. Generally, the deaths involve fentanyl combined with other drugs.
It has now become more accessible than ever to access illicit drugs through social media and the dark web. This is on top of the usual peer pressure students face from classmates and the misinformation about drugs and alcohol.
There are practical methods parents and caregivers can use to speak to their kids about drugs and alcohol and how to stay safe. Consider the following tips.
• Lots of short and frequent conversations are more effective than one big talk. Doing this helps build trust and effective communication. It also helps to encourage them to speak frequently about their experiences.
• Be a reliable source of factual information about illicit drugs and alcohol. Use the Substance Use Prevention Education Parents Guide to Fentanyl (addicted.org/supe/fentanyl/parents-guide-to-fentanyl) and other resources. Go through the information together, answer their questions and listen to their opinions; the conversation goes both ways.
• Avoid lecturing, threatening or using scare tactics. This destroys two-way communication.
• Make your views about alcohol, marijuana and illicit drugs clear. Be clear and concise about rules, boundaries and consequences. Use age-appropriate language and be prepared to use personal examples from past experiences.
• Encourage positive friendships. Also encourage kids to find things that interest them and stay interested in all aspects of their life.
• Stay educated on current drug trends. This way you can continue being a reliable information source.
The purpose of these talks is to create healthy two-way communication about legal and illegal drugs. Social media and the internet make everything easy to access, and there is an endless supply of information.
Create an environment where kids can approach you with questions, and you can help them find the information they are searching for or guide them in the right direction. With reliable information, they can make responsible choices.
Returning to school can be challenging, and this is one conversation that should not be avoided. It’s never too late to begin and make it a regular thing.
Marcel Gemme has been helping people struggling with substance use for more than 20 years, most recently with the creation of SUPE: Substance Use Prevention Education. His work includes education, prevention and rehabilitation.
