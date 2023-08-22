image

Family, father and son have conversation in backyard, bonding with love and care, communication and relationship. Man help by giving teen boy advice at home, outdoor together with trust and support.

Going back to school poses new challenges for kids, teens and young adults. There can be many different things to navigate and conversations to have as a parent or caregiver. 

One conversation has become increasingly more critical amid the ongoing opioid epidemic: drug education and prevention. Speaking about drugs before youth head back to school is imperative. There are increasing risks with the ease of buying drugs online and any number of drugs tainted with fentanyl. 

