Many people associate wearing sunscreen with a fun-filled day at the pool or the beach, not with days when they are going to work, running errands or the weather is foul. But wearing sunscreen daily – and correctly – is important to incorporate in the daily routine, rain or shine.
The good news is that sun-care products today are not the same as the those of yesteryear. The old thick, greasy, hard-to-spread creams that sat on top of the skin and left a white cast have given way to a host of innovative products that include sprays, tinted moisturizers and brush-on mineral sunscreens. It’s easy in today’s marketplace to find a sun-care product for any skin type, skin tone, lifestyle and budget.
Why wear sunscreen every day?
Unprotected UVB radiation can cause redness and varying levels of burns, while UVA radiation (once thought to be safe) is generally the type that penetrates deeper into the skin, damaging the DNA in skin cells and producing genetic mutations that can cause premature aging and several types of skin cancer, including carcinoma and the more dangerous melanoma.
Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, isn’t just for those with pale skin. Despite long-standing myths, people with naturally tan and dark skin tones are also at risk of skin cancer and benefit from sun protection.
Whether motivated by long-term health concerns, the pain associated with a sunburn or vanity alone, sunscreen should become your friend.
Applying sunscreen for maximum effect
Some people opt to apply two sunscreens: one for the face and one for the body. Facial sunscreens tend to be oil-free, gentler and formulated to work under makeup.
However, if a body sunscreen doesn’t irritate the face or cause oiliness, there is no reason not to use it as an all-purpose product. Facial sunscreens tend to be more expensive than body sunscreens per ounce, so using one product for both purposes may be a money-saving hack.
When applying sunscreen, the adage “less is more” does not hold true. For sunscreen to reach its full SPF rating, apply generously to ensure the skin is entirely covered. For a more comfortable experience, apply in two lighter layers on the face to avoid excess oiliness.
In recent years, much misinformation has circled online about the effects of sunscreen and its alternatives, but most sunscreen products are entirely safe, and homemade sunscreens can be quite dangerous. For a more natural product, there are plenty of brands that make proven-to-be-effective sunscreens with organic ingredients.
Although tan skin is beautiful, think about achieving that tan through alternatives other than the sun. Myths about “base tans” have been perpetuated despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration claiming that “there is no such thing as a safe tan,” because any increase in the pigment of skin is a sign of damage. Those looking for a bronzed glow should opt for a sunless tanner lotion.
Of course, people need some sun exposure – it’s energizing and provides important nutrients for the body. However, keep in mind that humans have been protecting themselves from the sun for thousands of years, and just because something can be good in small amounts doesn’t mean it can’t be toxic in excess.
Stay protected.
