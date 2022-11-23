Winter Blues Snowman

Recurring, cyclical emotional distress – the winter blues – doesn’t have a well-understood cause, but it can be treated.

 Illustration by Tiffany Yu/Town Crier Intern

As the winter months grow nearer, days shorten and darkness sets in, many individuals suffer from signs of the winter blues, or more clinically termed as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Symptoms of sadness, low energy and decreased motivation settle in, especially in the months of December, January and February.

In psychiatry and according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorder, or DSM-5, we describe SAD as a recurring type of depressive syndrome that is cyclical in nature. More specifically, SAD is defined by beginning and ending during a specific season each year, with full remission during other seasons, for at least two years and of which a person experiences a greater number of seasons with depression than without depression over a lifetime.

(1) comment

Chipmunk

Are mental disorders intensified during the SAD months? If I am bipolar, will my condition be heightened during the SAD months?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.