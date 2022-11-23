As the winter months grow nearer, days shorten and darkness sets in, many individuals suffer from signs of the winter blues, or more clinically termed as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Symptoms of sadness, low energy and decreased motivation settle in, especially in the months of December, January and February.
In psychiatry and according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorder, or DSM-5, we describe SAD as a recurring type of depressive syndrome that is cyclical in nature. More specifically, SAD is defined by beginning and ending during a specific season each year, with full remission during other seasons, for at least two years and of which a person experiences a greater number of seasons with depression than without depression over a lifetime.
There are different theories of the causes of SAD. Like major depressive disorder, serotonin is thought to play a role as well as melatonin, a neurotransmitter involved in our sleep-wake cycle. During times of darkness throughout the year, and more pronounced during the winter solstice, when sundown occurs earlier in the evening, melatonin is secreted from the pineal gland in the brain, which plays an important role in our circadian rhythm, signaling time for sleep. In the winter as it becomes darker earlier, melatonin secretion is increased, causing increased symptoms of sleepiness and lethargy.
Research also has shown that those with SAD have an altered timing of melatonin release, controlling their circadian rhythm, making it more difficult for them to adjust to the time shift and increased darkness.
The main symptoms of SAD focus around low mood and energy or increased irritability, sleepiness and appetite. Specifically, those suffering from SAD eat more than usual, with increased cravings for carbohydrates and sugars and subsequent weight gain, as well as experience decreased activity levels and trouble with focus. Women are four times more susceptible to seasonal affective disorders, with average age of onset from 18 to 30 years old, and those who are farthest from the equator are most predisposed to experiencing SAD.
Treatments for SAD
There are various treatments for SAD, including light therapy, nutritional supplements, behavioral changes and medication. In response to the explanation above with regard to the increased secretion of melatonin due to increased darkness, we are able to suppress the melatonin release with light therapy. Light boxes can be purchased online that emit a full spectrum of light similar to the sun. This is most effective if used in the morning, typically for at least 20 minutes each day with exposure to at least 10,000lux during the fall and winter months. Light therapy has been found to be extremely effective for depressive symptoms and has few side effects.
Another potential effective treatment for SAD is the use of vitamin D, which has been found to improve depressive symptoms. You can ask your doctor to measure your vitamin D level. Because during the winter months we spend much less time outdoors, the decrease in sunshine exposure may lead to lower levels of vitamin D. The dose of vitamin D that is recommended depends on the level of deficiency, and supplementation has been found to be a useful treatment for low mood during the winter months when we are most susceptible to vitamin D deficiency.
Additionally, therapy can be an effective approach to combating SAD as well other types of depressive mood disorders.
Cognitive behavioral therapy is an evidenced-based approach, examining our negative thoughts and highlighting how our thoughts, feelings and behaviors are all interconnected and influence one another.
Integrating lifestyle changes such as increasing exercise, improving diet by limiting sugars and carbohydrates, and increasing time outside are all important factors that should be considered in therapy treatment.
Another treatment option if lifestyle and behavioral changes, nutritional supplementation and light therapy do not suffice: consider taking medication. In studies on medication treatment for SAD, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, most specifically Prozac, have been shown to improve mood.
Another antidepressant medication that has been shown to be helpful for mood changes in the winter months is Wellbutrin. Both Prozac and Wellbutrin may help with increased energy and motivation as well as improved mood. These medications can be prescribed by a psychiatrist, especially during the seasons of low mood, rather than taking them all year-round.
It is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the winter blues, as well as know that there exists a modality of treatments that can be used to combat the difficult times of low moods. The more awareness we have of ourselves, the more prepared we can be to combat these emotional seasonal fluctuations.
Danielle Kamis, M.D., is a lifestyle psychiatrist who treats patients in her private practice in Los Altos. She specializes in the treatment of sleep problems, women’s wellness and athletes, as well as cognitive behavioral therapy. For more information, visit kamismd.com.
Are mental disorders intensified during the SAD months? If I am bipolar, will my condition be heightened during the SAD months?
