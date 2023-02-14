Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
After administering 1.9 million vaccinations since 2020 and becoming the most vaccinated large county in the country in the months following the initial release of
COVID-19 vaccines, Santa Clara County plans to demobilize its remaining COVID-19 mass vaccination and mass testing sites by Feb. 28, including its operation in Mountain View.
The sunsetting of the sites is due to the upcoming end of the federal and state emergency declarations related to COVID, as well as health-care providers and pharmacies throughout the county having the ability to provide residents with access to testing and vaccinations.
Since COVID vaccinations were first authorized in December 2020, the county’s mass vaccination program has provided more than 1.3 million vaccinations to residents. Combined with vaccinations delivered through the county’s health clinics, the county’s Mobile Vaccination program, the Valley Homeless Healthcare Program, Employee Health and other county-operated programs, the county has provided approximately 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations. The total represents 33% of all vaccinations given in the county during the pandemic.
“We are grateful to county residents, who immediately recognized the importance of
getting vaccinated to protect both themselves and each other,” said Susan Ellenberg, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “In our county, more than 90% of the eligible public has received at least one vaccine, a staggering number given our size.”
Statewide leader
The county has been a vaccination leader throughout the pandemic, at one point organizing the state’s largest vaccination location at Levi’s Stadium, which at times provided more than 14,000 vaccinations a day.
Closure dates for the three remaining mass vaccination and testing locations:
• Mountain View: Feb. 28 (testing already closed)
• Santa Clara County Fairgrounds: Testing, Feb. 24; vaccinations, Feb. 25
• San Martin: Feb. 25
The county is also demobilizing most of its COVID-19 testing sites due to the widespread availability of rapid antigen tests. Since May 2020, the county health system’s mass COVID-19 testing program has provided more than 1.6 million PCR tests to the community.
“This endeavor would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of many county staff, including those from Valley Medical Center,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, who led the county’s mass testing and mass vaccination efforts. “I am incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in keeping our community members safe: our incredible county staff, the traveling nurses, our partner city locations and our colleagues in the public health department.”
The county will continue to provide vaccination, testing and medical services to more than 225,000 patients routinely cared for through the county’s health system and provide safety net services to all those in need, regardless of financial or documentation status.
“COVID will be with us for a long time, and we are committed to protecting all county residents, especially those living in our most vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s health officer and director of public health. “I urge everyone to keep using all the layers of protection available to us – vaccines, testing, masking and ventilation – to keep each other safe as we enter our fourth year of this pandemic.”
Through Feb. 28, COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made at sccfreevax.org.
