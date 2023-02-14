archive photo

Town crier File photo

Former Mountain View Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga receives a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site in Mountain View in August 2020. The county plans to shut down such sites Feb. 28.

After administering 1.9 million vaccinations since 2020 and becoming the most vaccinated large county in the country in the months following the initial release of

COVID-19 vaccines,  Santa Clara County plans to demobilize its remaining COVID-19 mass vaccination and mass testing sites by Feb. 28, including its operation in Mountain View. 

