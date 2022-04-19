As a Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant, one of the most common questions new parents ask me is, “Why does my baby keep waking up in the middle of the night?”
Is it a developmental milestone? A regression? Are they getting too much sleep during the day, or not enough? Maybe they are just hungry. Maybe they are too hot or too cold.
The truth is that it could be any of those factors, and it could be a combination of several of them.
Sleep for babies is tremendously complicated. Their bodies and brains are rapidly undergoing significant changes. By the time they have one problem under control, a new one pops up to take its place.
There are factors you can control, obviously. If your baby is too hot, you can turn up the air conditioner or put a fan in the room. If your baby is teething, a little medication can often solve the problem, at least
temporarily.
But those are the simple fixes. The reason most people have such a challenging time with their child’s sleep is because of problems that aren’t so simple and don’t have obvious solutions.
Imagine this scenario: An 18-month-old gets plenty of fresh air and sunlight during the day and goes down easily for long, restful naps, but when bedtime rolls around, suddenly they are full of energy and want to play. When they are told it’s time for bed, they get upset and bedtime becomes a battle. Once they do finally get to sleep, they wake up several times at night and never sleep past 5:30 a.m.
So, what’s going on? Is baby getting too much sleep during the day? That would be the reasonable assumption. After all, if adults were lucky enough to have the time to take a three-hour nap in the afternoon, there’s a good chance we would have a hard time falling and staying asleep that night.
But the opposite is almost always the case. What the baby is demonstrating in this scenario is actually a need for more sleep, not less.
The science of sleep
To understand this counterintuitive reasoning, first a little scientific background on how the system of sleep works.
Approximately three hours prior to when we are naturally prone to waking up, our bodies start secreting the hormone cortisol. Cortisol is a stimulating hormone, produced in times of stress, to elevate the heart rate and stimulate the nervous system. But in the morning, it’s just trying to get us started. Think of it as Mother Nature’s caffeine.
If cortisol is our morning cup of coffee, melatonin is our evening wind down glass of wine. Once the sun starts to go down, our bodies recognize the onset of night and begin to produce this sleep-inducing hormone, which helps us get to sleep and stay asleep until morning, when the process starts over again. Melatonin production is increased and starts earlier in the evening when we awaken to bright sunlight.
But as beautifully crafted as this system is, it’s not perfect and it’s easily confused. In the case of the 18-month-old, baby is taking great naps during the day, so their body is ready to crank out some melatonin when nighttime rolls around. So, what’s with that burst of energy right before bedtime?
When baby’s body has begun producing melatonin, there is a narrow window of time when the body expects baby to be going to sleep. The brain instinctively decides that something isn’t right; that, for whatever reason, baby can’t sleep. And if baby senses any stress, a shot of cortisol should help. So, that’s exactly what happens: The baby’s system starts secreting cortisol and, before you know it, they are a little bit cranked. This often shows up in the form of playfulness and an abundance of energy. In short, baby missed the window and is going to have a hard time getting to sleep, and their behavior indicates anything but sleepiness.
What does this have to do with baby’s dreaded 3 a.m. wake-ups?
Assuming your baby’s
circadian rhythm is scheduling a 6 a.m. wake-up, then their body starts to secrete cortisol three hours prior to that and at this point, the melatonin
production has ceased for the night. So, baby hits the end of a sleep cycle around 3 a.m. They get to that “slightly awake” state, and now there is a little bit of stimulant and no natural sedative. This, combined with a lack of independent sleep skills, means baby is probably going to wake up fully, and have a really hard time getting back to sleep.
Possible solutions
While there is no quick fix for adjusting a baby’s hormone production schedule, you can help by getting them outdoors during the day as much as possible. Natural light during the day is the big cheerleader for melatonin production at night.
It also helps to ensure that your baby’s room is as dark as you can get it at night and start turning down the lights in the house at least one hour before bedtime. Simulating the sunset will help cue melatonin production so that it’s in full swing when it’s time to go into the crib.
Avoid any TV, iPhone, tablet or screen time of any kind for that same hour before bedtime (preferably even longer), as these devices emit a geyser of blue light, stimulating cortisol production right at the time when you are trying to avoid it.
Above all, the No. 1 way to help your baby sleep through the night is to get them on a predictable, consistent sleep schedule and teach them the skills they need to fall asleep independently. You are never going to prevent nighttime wake-ups. We all wake up in the night, regardless of age. As adults, we just have the ability to calmly assess the situation when we wake up in the dark, realize where we are, see that it’s still nighttime and go right back to sleep. Most of the time we don’t even remember it the next morning.
Although parents can’t prevent their babies from waking up at night, they can safely and effectively help them learn to recognize that they are safe, in familiar territory, still tired and capable of getting back to sleep on their own.
