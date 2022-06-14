Summer is here, so many parents are going to be a bit less diligent about their kids’ bedtimes. But a few days and nights of too much excitement and too little sleep can leave kids in a state where they are incapable of enjoying themselves no matter what they are doing.
Following are some tips to help families enjoy summer while keeping kids’ sleep habits in check.
Blackout blinds
The longer days of summer mean the sun might not set until after your child’s bedtime. As much as we are all accustomed to artificial light, the sun is still the primary influencer of circadian rhythm, and it’s harder to fall asleep while there is light out.
The simple solution is to keep the sun out of your child’s bedroom. But when I say it should be dark in there, I mean pitch black. Even a small amount of sunlight seeping in dramatically affects your child’s ability to fall and stay asleep. Fortunately, there are many simple and low-cost solutions in the form of blackout blinds.
Outdoor daytime activity
We want to avoid sunlight for bedtime, but getting outdoors and into the sunshine during the day can work wonders for nighttime sleep.
Natural sunlight stimulates cortisol production, which, despite its bad rap as the “stress hormone,” is actually quite beneficial at the right time and in the right amounts. Cortisol promotes serotonin production. Serotonin in turn is converted to melatonin at night, which helps us get to sleep. So, the more sunlight your child gets, the easier he or she will be able to drift off at night.
Consistent routine
I can’t overstate the importance of a consistent routine and the role it plays in your child’s sleep. This doesn’t change over the summer break. Everything else does, though.
Whether you have plans for faraway travel, local camping trips or even just staying at home, the days off school are almost guaranteed to change your daily routine.
Some leniency at bedtime is part of the magic of summer, and nobody wants to deprive their kids of that. Just know it doesn’t take long for problems to build on one another. Too little sleep on night one leads to overtiredness on night two, which makes it more difficult for your child to get proper sleep through that night, which leads to even more overtiredness the next day, and so on.
If you are going to make an allowance for a late bedtime, balance it out with a few days and nights of regular routine afterward. This will prevent things from getting out of control and ensure that your child is happy and well-rested to enjoy their summer days.
Watch what you eat
Junk food is a bit of a summer tradition. Hot days are so much more enjoyable with frozen treats and backyard barbecues.
But all of those simple carbs can mess with your child’s sleep. High carb intake can increase the number of night wakings and reduce the amount of deep sleep your children get, leaving them feeling sluggish the next day.
Seeing how they are likely to be in and out of the house, and all meals might not be as easy to schedule as they would be during the school year, it’s a good idea to leave some nutritious snacks out.
As long as kids are getting the majority of their calories from a healthy source, a few popsicles and s’mores shouldn’t have too much of a detrimental effect.
Easing into school
Forgive me for bringing it up, as schools just got out, but you will want to keep the inevitable return to school in the back of your mind so that you can prepare.
If your children get used to later bedtimes and sleeping in in the mornings, asking them to snap back into form on the first day of school is going to be a nightmare. Instead, ease them back into their regular schedule gradually over a couple of weeks.
Move bedtime up by 15 minutes every two to three nights. So, if your children are going to bed an hour later than they would during the school year, allow eight to 12 days to get them back on track before the first day of school. That way, they will be rested and ready to return to the routine from day one.
If you are planning a vacation, try to avoid scheduling it the two weeks before school starts so that you can make the necessary adjustments.
Naré Panossian is a physician assistant, Certified Pediatric Sleep Consultant and founder of Early Childhood Sleep Solutions. She does private consultations and leads group seminars. For more information, visit ECSleepSolutions.com.
