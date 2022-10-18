_file_fallback

Parenting may have taken the joy out of “fall back,” as babies and kids may wake up before dawn amid the time-change transition. Gradually shifting their bedtimes later may help them adjust.

 Stephanie Frey/stock.adobe.com

I used to love “fall back” – when daylight saving time ends – because I was able to get an extra hour of sleep on that Sunday.

This sentiment abruptly changed when I had my daughter. She apparently didn’t receive the memo for the time change and woke up at the same time she normally would. Except it was now one hour earlier – and most parents I know do not love being up at the 5 a.m. hour.

Panossian_headshot

Panossian

