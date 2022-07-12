Extrinsic and intrinsic aging factors trigger free-radical production in the skin, creating pigmentation, damaging the DNA and decreasing immune cell function, all of which contribute to deeper lines and transparent skin, loss of elasticity in the underlying tissue and pronounced sagging.
As people age, the epidermis starts to thin out, melanocyte numbers decrease and skin becomes pale and translucent. Pigmented spots appear in sun-exposed areas, and elastosis, the breakdown of elastin, is evident. Blood vessels are more fragile as the subcutaneous layer thins, the body produces less sweat, more skin tags develop and other blemishes start to appear.
Knowing the causes of aging can help you assess which treatments might be best for your skin.
The body naturally produces the hormone DHEA in the adrenal glands; it triggers estrogen in women and testosterone in men. DHEA is most abundant between the ages of 20 and 30, and decreases as we age.
Women age faster than men, because estrogen deficiency causes thinner and dryer skin, leading to less collagen and reduced elasticity. The decrease in estrogen leads to a decrease in thickness of the epidermal layer by 6.4% per decade.
In addition, women’s skin loses an estimated 30% of its collagen in the first five years post-menopause. Men produce more sebum, or oil, than women because of testosterone, which is another reason why men’s skin looks younger.
Other factors that play a role in aging skin are glycation and MMPs (matrix metallopeptidases).
Glycation, caused by high levels of sugar in the body and accelerated by sun exposure, is often genetic, but it can be caused by diabetes, poor diet or smoking.
MMPs are enzymes that regulate the synthesis and destruction of proteins. MMPs break down unhealthy proteins, including damaged elastin and collagen, enabling the body to get rid of them. Smoking, excess sun exposure and pollution cause MMPs to increase, and if there are no damaged proteins to attach to, then they start to break down the healthy proteins. The key is to have a balance of MMPs – that’s where antioxidants come into the picture, because they will keep the enzyme balanced.
Anti-aging treatments
Following is a rundown of effective anti-aging treatments.
• Chemical peels. These are effective in exfoliating and increasing the skin’s cell turnover. The low pH in chemical peels drops the pH of the skin, leading to natural release of growth factors that trigger production of collagen and elastin.
• Microneedling RF. With this treatment, the radio frequency is delivered deeper in the skin. True medical microneedling results in visible pinpoint bleeding, but with microneedling RF, you don’t see much bleeding because the tissue coagulates. The targeted wounds in the skin stimulate the body’s production of collagen – it is a controlled wound response without abrading the surface of the skin. The microchannels created in the dermis or epidermis, depending on the depth of the insertion, release growth factors and promote natural healing.
• Laser resurfacing. This type of laser uses heat that is attracted to water, boils the water in the skin and results in removal of the skin. It may take six to eight weeks of downtime before fully healing, but it is good for refining lines and wrinkles and stimulating collagen production.
• Hydradermabrasion. This noninvasive treatment combines microdermabrasion with hydrating serums.
• Microcurrent and LED light therapy. This is a great treatment for those starting to see some sagging starting in their early 40s. The most commonly used for anti-aging is the red LED light, which triggers collagen and elastin production and works well in combination with infrared light; it is also anti-inflammatory in aging skin – inflammation is associated with aging skin.
• Radiofrequency skin tightening. This treatment uses heat energy to tighten the skin and stimulate collagen and elastin. It is suitable for all skin types. RF is a step up from microcurrent.
• Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments. PRP can be injected, applied topically or infused via microneedling, with the client’s own plasma used.
• Botox, fillers and threads. These are commonly used to relax the muscles, add volume and lift sagging skin.
Delaying the aging process
To prevent skin aging in the skin, search for the following ingredients.
• Vitamin A retinoids. This is the most essential ingredient for aging skin. It’s important to start with a low dose of vitamin A to introduce the skin to the product and to build up vitamin A receptors.
• Vitamin C. An important antioxidant, vitamin C helps with tightening, brightening and lightening the skin. Vitamin E is a lipid soluble ingredient usually used with vitamin C, as they boost one another’s effectiveness.
• Peptides. These are great ingredients for aging skin. There are peptides to stimulate collagen and elastin as well as peptides that deliver ingredients into the skin. Neuropeptides slow down muscle contraction over time.
• Ceramides. These are essential to repair the skin barrier and keep moisture in.
• Alpha hydroxy acids. Fruit acids help exfoliate the skin and increase cell turnover.
• Growth factors. We have growth factors in our skin yet we need other growth factors to stimulate our own.
Marjan Kashi, a Los Altos resident, is a licensed medical esthetician, electrologist and founder of Pure Serenity Skincare, located at Rancho Shopping Center. For more information, call (650) 999-7873 or visit pureserenityskincare.com.
