Nowadays, professional, effective medical-grade skincare is not limited to being used solely in the treatment room – such products are readily available through skincare clinics.
Estheticians attend school to learn how to analyze and treat the skin by using and combining products with various advanced modalities to achieve great results. We also know that skin changes with seasons, and skincare professionals can build a regimen around that to address a patient’s skin type and specific skin conditions.
The best medical-grade-quality skincare products have specific attributes. Clients should choose products that are fragrance-free. Fragrances are often alcohol-heavy, and they can be sensitizing, especially post-treatment or on patients with clinically sensitive skin. Products should be paraben-free and dye-free and undergo a process dubbed “repeat insult patch” testing to ensure that the product does not further sensitize an already sensitized area. Epiocular testing for eye products is important to make sure that eye creams will not sensitize the delicate skin around the eyes.
Cleansers should be soap- and sulfate-free. We suggest a mild, gentle foaming cleanser to cleanse the skin during winter months, one that would predominantly contain a proprietary complex of aloe, cucumber and chamomile. It’s best to apply the cleanser to skin and massage it in, and then add water to foam. That way the cleanser doesn’t get diluted and does a better job of lifting dirt and oil off the skin.
Fillers and serums
Medical-grade topical hyaluronic acid fillers that use the InterFuse technology to deliver five different sizes of topical filler into the skin’s tissue to plump facial lines is the most effective. Such fillers can be used on expression lines on the forehead, lips and neck and around the eyes.
There is a cumulative factor involved, so the more one uses topical hyaluronic acid fillers consistently, the better the results will be. Typically, this kind of skin product should be applied first on clean, dry skin, acting as carrier for subsequently applied products.
Another important medical-grade serum is a defense serum with up to 19 antioxidants in its formula targeting and neutralizing the free radicals caused by oxidizing stress matter from the air, pollution, diet, smoking, alcohol and the sun. It also protects from high-energy visible light – blue light – which can damage collagen and produce melanocyte-stimulating hormone. Just like we oftentimes add superfoods to our diet to neutralize free radicals in our system, we can apply a defense serum to our skin with water-soluble, oil-soluble and enzyme-rich ingredients to help protect, repair and reduce inflammation.
Neck care
There are many neck creams on the market, but medical-grade products focus on using stabilized delivery of nonessential amino acids in the body to create nitric oxide on demand. Nitric oxide opens up channels for delivery of blood as well as nutrition to delicate neck tissue.
In addition to nitric oxide, peptides and plant-derived growth factors help tighten the delicate neck tissue. Water-based and oil-based hydrators and a new stabilized powder form of vitamin C source prevent degradation and preserve the skin’s own hyaluronic acid.
These advanced neck products also target pigmentation and depth of the lines and tighten the jawline.
Sunscreens
Medical-grade sunscreens protect against the broad-spectrum damaging aging ray (UVA), burning ray (UVB) and blue-light ray which are far more damaging than the aging ray because of their longer wavelength with more energy. They also do not contain any chemical screens – they are physical and mineral sunscreens, thus environmentally friendly.
The protection in such sunscreens – advanced mineral protection – is a coating system delivering titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to the skin, the most protective combination. Medical-grade sunscreens are also water-resistant with calming and soothing ingredients and iron oxide, a light-diffusing powder to diffuse imperfections on the skin.
Medical-grade skincare products, backed by science and technology, deliver active ingredients to different layers of the skin without resistance and irritation for more youthful-looking skin.
