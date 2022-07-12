Since 1965, Medicare has provided health-care coverage to millions of Americans. Nearly 64 million people in the United States were enrolled in Medicare as of last October, with more people becoming eligible and enrolling each year.
Anyone on Medicare is at risk of Medicare-related fraud, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) continues to warn people to watch out for scammers who steal Medicare numbers and other personal information to exploit beneficiaries’ benefits.
Broadly speaking, Medicare fraud occurs when someone makes false claims for health-care services, procedures and equipment to obtain Medicare payments. Medicare fraud costs taxpayers billions of dollars and puts the health and welfare of beneficiaries at risk.
“Medicare fraud is a serious issue that has affected millions of people in our country,” said CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Anyone on Medicare is at risk of being a target of Medicare fraud, so you should use the CMS fraud tips to stay alert to protect yourself. By being aware of potential scams and reporting any you come across, you can do your part to protect yourself and others from Medicare fraud.”
Spotting scams
There are many types of Medicare scams, taking the form of unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages, social media posts and phony websites. Scammers will ask for your personal and financial information, such as your Medicare or Social Security number, so that they can submit false claims for payment.
Remember that Medicare will never call, text, email or contact you through social media asking for your Medicare number.
Some common Medicare scams to watch out for include:
• Offers of “free” genetic testing
• Calls or emails about free medical equipment, such as a knee brace, walker or cane.
• Solicitations for other services, such as offers of “paid” clinical research trials.
While this is not a comprehensive list, these examples give an idea of how to spot potential Medicare fraud. Scammers will do their best to present these services and products as genuine in exchange for your Medicare number.
Now that you know how to spot Medicare fraud, you will need to know how to protect yourself from potential fraudsters. Remember to:
• Guard your Medicare number just like your Social Security card and credit card.
• Share your Medicare number only with trusted health-care providers.
• Review your Medicare statements. Watch for services billed that look suspicious and ask questions if something looks wrong.
Reporting Medicare fraud protects you and millions of other people with Medicare and those with disabilities. If you or someone you know has experienced Medicare fraud or suspect an offer you have received is a scam, report it as soon as possible. You will never be in trouble for reporting fraud.
