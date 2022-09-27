09_28_22_HEALTH_Alexey Poprotskiy_Dreamstime.com.jpg

Abdominal stretches and abdominal colon massages can help improve the function of the digestive system and relieve occasional pain or discomfort.

 Alexey Poprotskiy/Dreamstime.com

Physical therapy can help digestive health.

Whether you are experiencing constipation, diarrhea, bloating, nausea, abdominal discomfort, acid reflux and/ or fecal leakage, a knowledgeable physical therapist who specializes in pelvic floor and gastrointestinal health can help you overcome your symptoms.

