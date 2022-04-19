Nursings shortages were a national story long before the pandemic, but after two years of working with extra-high levels of stress and vigilance, nurses, like many others, are suffering burnout.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor data, just under 200,000 openings are projected each year until 2030, with “many of those openings … expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force.” And California tops trade organization RegisteredNursing.org’s list of states with the largest difference between predicted supply and demand of nurses by 2030.
El Camino Health’s chief nursing officer Cheryl Reinking said listening to nurses is critical for tackling the vicious cycle of shortages and burnout. El Camino has implemented a number of strategies that allow nurses to focus on caring for patients.
“I think what we’ve learned is that we need to listen,” Reinking said.
Technology solutions
AccordingtoReinking, hospital administrators have learned a lot by establishing councils that enable nurses to share their experiences with each other and hospital administrators. One group, for example, was formed to help alleviate the burden of data collection and input for nurses.
Anyone who has ever registered as a patient with a new doctor or specialist has likely had to fill out medical history forms, insurance information and now COVID-19 symptom screeners. Nurses face a similar situation – they often have to fill out care plans and symptom information for each of the patients in multiple locations.
Reinking said nurses have let her know “how many hours per day you can spend putting information into this computer system and not feeling a lot of satisfaction with that because you’re taken away from your patients.” As a part of its effort to minimize such time-consuming work, El Camino has saved its nurses 486,000 clicks in the past year.
The improvements are about “helping the system work for us,” Reinking said, rather than making nurses work for the system. On top of reducing clicks, El Camino is now using its computer systems to take a more proactive approach to care through the deterioration index.
The system accepts information such as vital signs and lab results and runs them through a machine learning algorithm. After assessing factors like subtly dropping blood pressure, the algorithm can send a notification to a rapid response nurse, who can in turn evaluate the patient in person. After the implementation of the deterioration index code, “blues” – when a patient requires resuscitation – decreased by 15%.
Scheduling & listening
Preventing burnout doesn’t always take high-tech solutions, however; oftentimes, it comes down to showing appreciation and being responsive.
El Camino’s nursing department tries to avoid scheduling difficulties – for example, double shifts. Reinking acknowledged that “it is a taxing job,” so even though it makes scheduling harder, allowing nurses to work part time has been critical for El Camino. The hospital also holds monthly Zoom meetings to award nurses for their efforts.
Briana Squiers, RN, who serves on a council with nurses from different units, said she feels empowered by management.
“The council gives nurses a voice and helps us implement meaningful change as we work to advance care, develop work flows and best practices to help prevent burnout,” she said.
Squiers also highlighted the Save Our Staff (SOS) program, which allows nurses to call an SOS and get temporary relief from their duties.
“For example, if we are having a difficult time dealing with a patient loss, we can call SOS, and someone will be there to relieve us, so we can go to the meditation room and process what just happened,” she added. “This is always available to us, but especially helpful during the pandemic.”
Reinking has found that raising morale can give her insight into more systemic ways to improve conditions for nurses.
“It sounds simple, but it means so much for executives like me to go on rounds,” she said.
Hauling her “We-care Wagon” around hospital floors, Reinking opens up conversations with nurses by offering trail mix or a Mounds candy bar – something healthy or something sweet – enabling her to respond to nurses’ needs, whether it’s a lightbulb that needs to be fixed or just making them feel appreciated.