digital tat2

My Digital TAT 2 facilitates conversations about the role technology plays in everyday life.

In Silicon Valley, technology and social media use are integral parts of everyday life for many kids and adults. Studies reveal that the average age of those entering the digital world continues to drop. 

Silicon Valley-based nonprofit organization My Digital TAT2 works with students, parents and school administrators to educate them on ways to thoughtfully engage with technology and social media. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.