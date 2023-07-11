Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
In Silicon Valley, technology and social media use are integral parts of everyday life for many kids and adults. Studies reveal that the average age of those entering the digital world continues to drop.
Silicon Valley-based nonprofit organization My Digital TAT2 works with students, parents and school administrators to educate them on ways to thoughtfully engage with technology and social media.
“Our mission is to facilitate conversations about the role of technology in our lives,” said Jennifer Mineer, executive director of My Digital TAT2. “Specifically, when we work with young people, we really want them to understand the long-term impact of what they live online.”
The organization’s name was born out of the fact that essentially everything done on the internet is permanent – just like a tattoo.
Mineer explained that because students lack fully developed prefrontal cortexes, there is often a lack of understanding of long-term impact of online behavior. The program intends to help students and parents alike understand how to navigate the digital world.
In the spring, the organization received a grant from Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation aimed at addressing adolescent mental health.
In addition to receiving the grant, My Digital TAT2 hopes to become more involved in the community through its new partnership with Mountain View’s Community Health Awareness Council. CHAC facilitates the training of counselors that often go on to work with students at schools that use My Digital TAT2’s services.
“By bringing on health care partners, specifically mental health care partners like CHAC, we’ve been really excited to be able to close that dialogue gap,” Mineer said.
By partnering with CHAC, the organization has the ability to serve students, parents and the counselors that serve the students. Mineer explained that the partnership assures students that “every adult who’s significant in your life has had some training on what it means to be a kid in a digital world.”
Because it’s located in Silicon Valley, Mineer said My Digital TAT2 will turn to local students for advice on what the digital world is actually like – separate from how tech developers prescribe online life to be used.
“I think in this area, we do a lot of translating, if you will, between native tech users and intergenerational tech users,” she said.
For My Digital TAT2, gathering the actual experience of young people online through advisory boards is the most useful guide for navigating conversations and educating about the digital world.
“We work really hard to make sure that we are telling the story of the young people’s experience,” Mineer said. “We’re not speculating. We’re synthesizing their voices.”
