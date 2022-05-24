National baby formula shortage hits Los Altos, Mtn. View stores, CSA

The national baby formula shortage is hitting the Los Altos/Mountain View area, with store shelves looking sparse but not totally depleted.
As of Friday, many local stores, including the Safeways in downtown Los Altos and
Blossom Valley Shopping Center in Mountain View, have not imposed buying restrictions like other grocery stores across the South Bay. Formula has been in and out of stock at places like Whole Foods Market, whose supply is currently first come, first served.
Tom Myers, executive director of the Mountain View-based Community Services Agency, said he is deeply concerned about how the shortage may affect the local families CSA serves.
Historically, CSA has been a lifeline for parents who cannot afford supplies such as formula and diapers, distributing them regularly at no charge to underserved families. CSA has relied on third-party donations of funds and supplies, with some stock coming directly from suppliers, but as the shortage worsens, CSA’s resources dwindle. CSA does not hold supplies in reserve, with resources of all kinds usually going in and out the door quickly.
“It’s devastating, because we serve thousands of people throughout the community and the formula shortage is going to be a huge problem for so many of our families that are going to be going without,” Myers said.
Look for the helpers
Despite a daunting problem that will likely take months to solve, an outpouring of support from the South Bay community, especially from fellow mothers, has taken some of the pressure off those searching for formula.
Across local Buy Nothing groups, moms’ Facebook groups and even the Facebook Marketplace, women are offering their leftover cans of formula to families in need at no cost. Others are selling in bulk at prices much lower than the retail cost.
Many new mothers are offering to wet nurse, or provide their own fresh or frozen breast milk to those who can’t breastfeed or do not produce enough breastmilk themselves. While proper infection precautions should be taken, this could be a safe and healthy option for families in a desperate situation.
However, families also should be wary of any scams waged by grifters taking advantage of parents’ distress. The Better Business Bureau warns people to be careful about online transactions where sellers show photos of the cans available but stop replying once the payment is received. One way to combat scams is to insist on using Venmo’s Purchase Protection, which imposes a small fee on the seller and can help buyers be reimbursed if the item they purchased is damaged or not delivered.
Who is most affected
Families across the country have been struggling to find baby formula as the ongoing pandemic-related supply-chain problems have converged with the recent recall of several brands of formula, resulting in a shortage that is affecting society’s most vulnerable population – newborn babies and children with disabilities.
While wealthier families with able-bodied mothers might have the resources to be able to spend time searching stores across the county for stock, pay exorbitant prices for unopened canisters on sites like OfferUp or possibly even make the time- and labor-intensive switch to breastfeeding, economically disadvantaged parents who work for an hourly wage and may rely on SNAP benefits or aid from organizations like CSA are most adversely affected by the shortage.
For a fact sheet and list of resources for helping families during the shortage, visit hhs.gov/formula.
For more information on CSA, visit CSAcares.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments