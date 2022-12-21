Allergy fishing derby

Mountain View teen Dean Wu was inspired to organize a fishing tournament to raise funds for food allergy research. The event blends his personal passion for fishing and his experience undergoing treatment for his own allergies.

 Courtesy of Dean Wu

Many people go through difficult experiences in life, inspiring some of them to help others who have faced similar challenges.

That includes Mountain View teen Dean Wu, who has endured severe food allergies. After going through the oral immunotherapy trial program at Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, Wu launched a fishing-tournament fundraiser to raise money for food allergy research there.

