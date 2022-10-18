If you despise exercise, it’s not your fault. Many people have an experience with “exercise” early on in their lives that negatively impacts their relationship with movement.
As kids, we naturally gravitate toward being active. If you’ve spent any time with young kids recently, you know what I mean. Kids love to run, swing, dance, climb and play. Why? Because it’s fun. Recess is fun. Playing sports at a young age is fun.
As we grow up, however, things get more serious and more competitive, and the thing that used to be fun loses its allure when it goes from optional to obligatory.
Let’s unpack what happens in the shift between “get to” and “have to.” Do you remember when your relationship with movement changed? Is it
something about the dreaded
“f-word” – “fitness” – that makes you cringe?
Perhaps it was a coach or P.E. teacher who made you run extra laps for talking or being late. Perhaps it was a dance teacher or gymnastics coach who negatively commented on your appearance. (Apologies to the amazing coaches and teachers out there who would never dream of shaming a kid. We know it’s not everyone, but unfortunately it only takes one in life to sour an experience.) Maybe it was a family member who suggested you exercise to offset the weight gain of puberty or the college “freshman 15.” Or it could be the unrealistic ads and filtered and photoshopped images of people with perfect bodies inundating our inboxes.
Whatever the source, we all have inputs in life that affect us as we enter into adulthood. Some of those influences push us to exercise more, tracking every step taken and calorie burned. Some of those influences result in us leaning out of exercise altogether.
The good news is it’s never too late to reinvent your relationship with exercise. There are several health benefits associated with movement, both mental and physical. From strong muscles to healthy bones, stress management and production of the “happy hormones” such as dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, movement, or dare I call it “exercise,” can be life-giving. The method of exercise we choose and the mindset we possess make all the difference.
If you tend to lean away from exercise, ask yourself why. Identifying the root source of your aversion is the first step in understanding your next step.
Know that there are many options for movement, and not all of them have to be super-intense or shame-filled. There are communities of all kinds that gather in judgment-free ways – online, in person, with others or all by yourself. You can move with whomever you want and in whatever way you want. The most important thing is finding something you truly enjoy. Feeling scared to try something new is normal. Getting over the hump takes added inertia. Forcing yourself to stick with something you dread is a definite deal-breaker.
It doesn’t have to hurt to work, and if what you have done in the past hurts, it’s probably not a good fit. Try something new. Not sure where to start? Think about a type of movement you’ve enjoyed in the past and then ask yourself some questions:
• Did it feel good in my body?
• Was it a positive experience emotionally?
• Did I end up feeling better or worse about myself?
• What part was most enjoyable?
The magic is finding something that is both good for your joint health and enjoyable. I used to be a runner and, to be honest, for many years I loved it. Then one day I didn’t. I was injured often and everything hurt in a bad way. Now I move in a much less intense way that is even more effective for building strength in my body, and I get to do it with people I enjoy being around. The music is fun, the environment is positive and supportive, and the workouts are never boring because the instructors bring their unique personalities to the experience. When I teach kids or families, we even add a friendly game of dodgeball using the Pilates balls at the end.
Erin Paruszewski is founder and CEO of Alkalign, a functional fitness studio located in downtown Los Altos. She is the author of “It Doesn’t Have to Hurt to Work.” For questions and more information, email her at erin@alkalignstudios.com.
