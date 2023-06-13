Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Summer can often seem synonymous with alcohol, which can be particularly challenging for someone recovering from alcoholism or drug addiction. The Fourth of July holiday is associated with heavy drinking.
It can be challenging to enjoy the festivities without compromising sobriety. It can also be challenging for hosts to be conscientious about a guest who is in recovery or not drinking. However, staying sober this Independence Day is not an impossible task.
July 4 is America’s top beer-drinking holiday. Consumers spend an estimated $1 billion on beer during the holiday, and more than $450 million on wine.
“Excessive alcohol consumption is common during the Fourth of July, and there are challenges for people in sobriety,” said Marcel Gemme, CEO and founder of Addicted.org. “Fortunately, there are practical ways to stay sober and enjoy the Fourth of July celebrations.”
Alcohol is easily accessible. In Santa Clara County, approximately 82% of residents ages 18 and older reported consuming alcohol, according to the county’s Substance Use Assessment, and approximately two-thirds reported having a drink in the past 30 days.
Tips for staying sober
Consider the following pointers.
• Surround yourself with supportive people. A support system is a crucial part of recovery. You don’t have to avoid social situations; attend with other sober people or people who support your life. Wherever you decide to go, you always have the option to leave.
• Bring your own drinks and focus on the food. There are numerous options for non-
alcoholic beverages and mocktails. Bringing your own drinks helps avoid people pushing alcohol and those individuals who don’t take “no” for an answer. Also, encourage hosts to provide nonalcoholic options.
• Have an exit strategy if things become too much to manage. For example, drive yourself, or have a way home. Staying sober and driving yourself is the best way to stay alert and focused. Generally, drunken driving incidents increase on the Fourth of July.
• Find somewhere other than a party to celebrate. No rule says that the Fourth of July should be celebrated with a huge backyard party. There are many different ways to mark the holiday, whether local festivities, beaches, sports games or smaller gatherings.
The most important thing to remember is not to suffer in silence. Don’t be afraid to speak up if you’re having a bad time or feeling anxious or stressed. Call or text someone and reach out for help.
Just because you’re sober doesn’t mean you have to stop having fun. The Fourth of July is an exciting and eventful day for millions of Americans. Staying sober means you can truly celebrate and appreciate what Independence Day is all about.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health-care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the website Recovery Begins (rehab-center.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments