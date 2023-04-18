sarah granger

Courtesy of Sarah Granger

Los Altos resident Sarah Granger recently received a grant for a screenplay she wrote inspired by her experience with chronic pain. She plans to develop it into a 90-minute film.

Los Altos resident Sarah Granger has suffered from chronic pelvic pain since she gave birth to her daughter 17 years ago. It led the avid writer to combine her experience with pain and her love of scriptwriting and create a fictional, yet deeply personal screenplay titled “The Pain-Free Day.”

Thanks to a grant she won last December, Granger may soon turn her words into a film. The SFFILM Rainin Filmmaker with Disabilities Grant awards $25,000 to filmmakers whose narrative films will potentially have a significant social impact on the Bay Area filmmaking community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.