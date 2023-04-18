Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos resident Sarah Granger has suffered from chronic pelvic pain since she gave birth to her daughter 17 years ago. It led the avid writer to combine her experience with pain and her love of scriptwriting and create a fictional, yet deeply personal screenplay titled “The Pain-Free Day.”
Thanks to a grant she won last December, Granger may soon turn her words into a film. The SFFILM Rainin Filmmaker with Disabilities Grant awards $25,000 to filmmakers whose narrative films will potentially have a significant social impact on the Bay Area filmmaking community.
“There were a lot of emotions,” Granger said of receiving the grant. “But I was just overwhelmed with gratitude. To have an organization like this see the value in this story is very deeply meaningful to me.”
Set in Santa Cruz, “Pain-Free Day” is the story of a mother, housebound and struggling for years with severe pelvic pain, who takes a risk and pulls her teenage daughter out of school for one day to mend their strained relationship.
“I imagine what it would be like if somebody who was in a pain like mine lost their connection to their daughter – what it would feel like and what the struggle would be like every day,” Granger said, “and how a mother in that situation might try to reconnect with her daughter before it’s too late.”
Early in the script, the mother tries a medication that starts to work, temporarily relieving her pain. Further exploring the theory of physical pain, the mother and daughter navigate through their emotional pain by striving to gain a deeper understanding of one another throughout the day.
The storyline resonated with SFFILM and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation review committee, which chose Granger’s submission out of hundreds of applications.
“(The) review committee strongly responded to the personal nature of Sarah’s work and the thoughtful mother-daughter relationship driving a powerful story that expands our understanding of disability and access,” SFFILM associate manager Rosa Morale said. “Sarah is a talented writer and an exciting voice in filmmaking. We are thrilled to support her at this exciting stage.”
Personal experiences
Granger, who was born in a suburb of Kansas City, has lived in Los Altos 13 years. Formerly in the high-tech field, she is experienced in many realms – she has worked at tech startups, written and produced plays, and published a digital media book titled “The Digital Mystique: How the Culture of Connectivity Can Empower Your Life – Online and Off” in 2014.
In 2017, when Granger began writing a script that told the story of her late father, who was a polio survivor, she was reminded of how much she loved screenwriting. So, she kept at it. Two years later, she came up with the idea for “The Pain-Free Day.”
What struck her as particularly challenging in writing “The Pain-Free Day” is the proximity of the subject matter to her personal life. Granger described the writing process as introspective, because a large portion of the script draws from her own experiences with her 17-year-old daughter.
“I have always worked hard to stay as close as I can to my daughter, but it’s hard,” Granger said. “And thinking about that a lot while working on the script made me think about what else I could do as my daughter got older.”
Granger also took inspiration from a real-life encounter with sea lions. Ten years ago, while she and her daughter were visiting the Santa Cruz pier, they noticed a baby sea lion still attached to its heavy placenta, and as the tide came in, the baby was being pulled into the water. Granger then spotted the sea lion’s mother, who looked exhausted, in pain and unable to move from a difficult delivery. Realizing the baby sea lion was in danger of being engulfed by the tides, Granger and her daughter called The Marine Mammal Center, which sent a crew to rescue the mother and baby.
“I saw this as a poignant metaphor for the situation the mother character (in the script), Susan, finds herself in, feeling helpless while her daughter becomes more distant from her,” Granger said. “So, I included that experience in the screenplay as a vehicle for the mother and daughter to talk about what happened when the daughter was born and the challenges of being a mother in pain.”
In the coming months, Granger plans to work with SFFILM and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation to develop her screenplay into an approximately 90-minute film. She is talking with producers and directors, finding potential cast members, scouting locations and managing financing.
Granger hopes her screenplay will allow people to gain insight on what it’s like to live with significant chronic pain and the intricacies of a mother-daughter relationship.
