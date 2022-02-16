There’s a sentence I hear on a weekly basis when I see new clients coming to my applied behavior analysis practice to start ABA services for a child newly diagnosed with autism: “My child was developing normally but started to regress and lose his skills around 22 months of age.”
It’s such a common statement that we recently started to look into the number of parents who believe that their children regressed at some point in their lives. Based on the preliminary data we have collected from a sample of clients seeking ABA services from my practice, more than 60% believe that their children regressed when they were between the ages of 18 months to 3 years.
Regressive autism means that a child who seems to develop typically all of a sudden starts losing communication abilities and social skills or starts engaging in restrictive and repetitive behaviors such as hand-flapping or spinning around. After that, the child continues to follow the classic pattern of autistic development. The condition is also known as autism with regression or autistic regression.
How common is it? Conventional belief is that regressive autism is less common than the classic autism pattern of behaviors (when the child never develops certain skills to lose), but recent studies show that anywhere from 13% to 48% of autism diagnoses are of the regressive type.
Why does it occur? We simply do not know, and this is the most frustrating part for families to accept. Over the many years I worked closely with parents of children with autism, I have seen the most distress and depression among families of children with regressive autism. It is difficult for them to accept that their children who were once able to utter two- or three-word sentences all of a sudden lose most of their words or are no longer even able to say a simple word. I have come across many parents who take their phones out during an initial assessment to show me a video of their child before regression. They want to prove that the child was able to talk or play functionally with toys before he or she started losing his skills.
Many parents ask me whether their child will regain the skills. In other words, they want to know if regressive autism can be reversed. This is always a hard question to answer. I wish I had an answer for them, but I unfortunately don’t. Early intensive intervention such as intensive ABA and speech therapy can significantly help children reach their maximum potential, whatever that potential is.
Personal experience
I want to share my personal life experience with regressive autism. Cameron, my older son with autism, never regressed. He never gained skills to lose. My younger son, Ryan, however, regressed significantly at age 24 months. In May 2013, when Ryan turned 2, he started to lose his language and engaged in running back and forth in the middle of a room. Before, at age 2, he was able to speak 50 words and knew “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” characters like Donald Duck and Pluto. He now has only two words – “tickle” and “open” – at age 10. For Ryan, he never regained the skills he lost, despite years of intensive therapy. That might not be the case for other children with regressive autism.
Los Altos Hills resident Saba Torabian is founder of the Intervention Center for Autism Needs in Mountain View. For more information, visit icanautism.com.