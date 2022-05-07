When the nation removes rights from some citizens, all people are at risk – that was among the warnings issued Friday as 18 locally elected women and Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez gathered to condemn the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
Council members from Campbell, Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Redwood City, Santa Clara and Saratoga stood beside Mountain View Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga in the Mountain View Civic Center Plaza as she described the “appalling” realization that the nation’s highest court may, as she put it, disrespect women’s judgment and assault their rights by removing constitutional protection for privacy and women’s ability to determine their own medical care.
“An assault on women’s rights is an assault on human rights,” Abe-Koga said.
“Now is the time for us to stand up for our daughters and fight this fight for them. I refuse to go backwards,” said Fiona Walter, Mountain View Los Altos High School District trustee.
“Never before has this happened in our country – a right was taken away,” said U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo.
Eshoo scathingly condemned Supreme Court Judge Samuel Alito’s claim of constitutional interpretation in the draft opinion, in which he argues that neither privacy nor abortion should be protected. She noted that women were excluded from the Constitution (and, sweepingly, from human rights) at the time the Constitution was written and described the harsh past to which American women do not wish to return.
“As many as a 100,000 illegal abortions were performed in California each year, and abortion was the single most common cause of maternal death in California prior to 1973,” Eshoo said, contrasting that to the present, when access to safe, legal reproductive services is associated with not just a decrease in women’s deaths, but also a constellation of related healthcare outcomes, ranging from a woman’s ability to escape intimate partner abuse to decreased household poverty.
“This draft opinion is also a dangerous blueprint for privacy and could have devastating impacts beyond the issue of choice," she said. "Any right grounded in personal privacy – gay marriage, contraception, interracial marriage – is at risk because of the Alioto draft, affecting our entire society.”
‘Confidence to chaos’
Eshoo and U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren pointed to the urgency of the Women’s Health Protection Act being sent from the House of Representatives to the Senate, which would codify a woman’s right to abortion access in law. Although 70% of American say they support the rights secured by Roe, that sentiment is not reflected by a majority of elected officials in the U.S. or, evidently, on the Supreme Court.
“I think when there’s a cleavage between the highest court of the land and the people, that confidence can turn to chaos,” Eshoo said.
“If you think that the states are going to be able to protect women, think again,” Lofgren said. “If the Republicans are able to take control of the House and the Senate, they will be able to pass a bill outlawing abortion in every state of this country. Elections have consequences, and American women are about to suffer those consequences. So, we need to wake up, get busy and organize to stop this.”
Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez reported that the county put forward an initiative May 3 to invest $3 million in Planned Parenthood to allow for facility expansion, noting that the organization was not just providing health care to out-of-state patients, but also may have to address medical training for providers, given that large swaths of the nation’s medical schools may no longer train doctors in reproductive health services.
Planned Parenthood representative Lauren Babb said the organization had been preparing for this scenario and working with local officials to plan for growing need.
“Since July of 2021 we’ve seen 80 patients from out of state,” she said. “Folks are coming here because they know that they can get the care that they need, and we will not back down. … Abortion bans are oppressive. Abortion bans do not stop abortion, they stop access to safe medical procedures.”