El Camino Health is the first hospital in the world to implement the use of FloPatch,  a device used for treating sepsis.

El Camino Health in Mountain View is the first health-care facility in the world to adopt the use of FloPatch, a novel ultrasound technology that manages sepsis in deteriorating patients. 

The hospital’s care team has been piloting the use of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved device for the past year, according to an El Camino Health news release, in collaboration with medical technology accelerator nonprofit Fogarty Innovation and Ontario, Canada-based Flosonics Medical. 

