As wearable technology has improved to track more than just steps and heart rate, recreational users and medical professionals alike are left with reams of data to sift through, from electrocardiograms to sleep statistics.
Jane Lombard, M.D., a cardiologist and medical director of El Camino Health’s Women’s Heart Center, said approximately 20% of her patients bring data either from their cellphones or smartwatches to their appointments. In many cases, the data may be misleading or cause unnecessary panic, she cautioned, noting that a smartwatch alone cannot give an accurate diagnosis.
For example, more recent models of the Apple Watch can notify wearers of potential atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat. This is especially helpful in older patients, Lombard said, because atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke. However, notifications of irregular heartbeat may just cause unecessary angst in healthy
patients.
“My philosophy has always been, ‘Don’t treat the test, treat the patient,’” she said. “If you don’t have any symptoms, you feel great, you can run a six-minute mile, why am I testing you to death?”
Smartwatches and training
According to Danielle Kamis, M.D., a psychiatrist who specializes in sports medicine but also sees nonathletes at her Los Altos practice, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to using smartwatches as a training or medical tool.
“I know that someone could be very obsessive in nature, then I might not have them (record data on a watch),” she said. “But it can be really useful for people who are very data driven and like to have all the numbers.”
Kamis said her clients often use the sleep-tracking features on a smartwatch, as they can help athletes measure how well they are recovering from workouts. Tech watches also can be good for hitting specific goals like pace on a bike ride or run, she added, but “at the same time, we can sometimes become overly dependent on the smartwatch to the point where people might not even feel comfortable training without it.”
If that’s the case, Kamis advised that it’s best to take a break from the watch on days when you have a less strenuous workout so that you can relearn how to self-regulate pace without the aid of technology.
Interpreting data
Lombard pointed out that the ethical implications of all the data generated are still up in the air.
“The problem is how do we fit all this technology into something that’s practical? And who is responsible for all this data? Definitely not the smartwatches,” she said. “How do we structure that data into useful information?”
Kamis said the type of reinforcement the smartwatch uses can influence whether the data the user is receiving is intrusive or helpful.
“In humans, positive reinforcement is always the best,” she said. “If someone is doing something well, it’s better to reinforce that than to condemn or criticize” (for something they aren’t doing).
Despite all of the high-tech possibilities of the new watches, their most useful feature for improving health is the step counter, Lombard said, so she doesn’t recommend that her patients go out and buy a smartwatch.
“We haven’t sorted out how we can make them really useful. They’re particularly useful in people who have symptoms,” she said. “I’m sure not everybody needs a smartwatch.”
Like most things in life, Kamis concluded, smartwatches can be helpful in moderation.
