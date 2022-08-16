When doctors unexpectedly diagnosed Los Altos Hills resident Arun Anantharaman with glioblastoma multiforme, he and wife Geetha faced the daunting task of gaining a comprehensive understanding of the complex disease.
He and Geetha laboriously researched comprehensive educational resources that were challenging to navigate and understand.
GBM is a common, lethal and often treatment-resistant form of brain cancer. The prognosis is dire, with the survival rate teetering between a few weeks and a couple of
Geetha highlighted the role caregivers play in the lives of those diagnosed with life-threatening health conditions.
“It was hard as a caregiver to understand the gravity of diagnosis and responsibility to caregiving as a part of his treatment,” she said.
The couple said the diagnosis had a major impact on their family and careers. Anantharaman described being diagnosed with GBM as “surreal.”
“It took us a while to understand what was going on,” he said. “I had to stop working, and I had to understand what that meant to me. It impacted my family and my daily life, which was very challenging.”
The diagnosis forced Anantharaman to quit his job and go into early retirement.
He also said he faced mental health challenges amid his diagnosis, as well as a lack of income and an inability to engage in the activities he once enjoyed.
“From day-to-day life, some of the activities he was passionate about, like reading and flying small planes, had to be given up,” Geetha said.
Support came from regional and local medical sources.
“The main pillars that helped us were the medical care professionals at UCSF, which is our primary-care team, and we also used Stanford as a result of geographical proximity. They provided us with world-class medical support and treatment,” Geetha said.
She also cited the National Brain Tumor Society and the American Brain Tumor Association as key resources that aided her and her family as they endeavored to battle GBM and connect with local residents who shared similar experiences.
The Anantharamans urge others with common cause to fight GBM by donating to such organizations to support their research. Their dream is to create a way for people affected by GBM to connect and communicate easily through a forum that enables users to share their stories and create advocacy opportunities like brain tumor awareness walks to bolster public advocacy.
