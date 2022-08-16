_gbm_arunanantharaman

Hills resident Arun Anantharaman, above with wife Geetha, describes his glioblastoma multiforme diagnosis as “surreal.”

 Courtesy of Nina Tognazzini

When doctors unexpectedly diagnosed Los Altos Hills resident Arun Anantharaman with glioblastoma multiforme, he and wife Geetha faced the daunting task of gaining a comprehensive understanding of the complex disease.

He and Geetha laboriously researched comprehensive educational resources that were challenging to navigate and understand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.