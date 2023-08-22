lymphedema

Physical therapy can help manage symptoms of lymphedema.

Lymphedema is a chronic condition characterized by the accumulation of lymphatic fluid, resulting in swelling and discomfort. While there is no cure, a physical therapist who specializes in lymphedema can help provide life-changing progress to those who face managing the condition. 

With an individualized approach encompassing manual techniques, exercises and education, physical therapy can significantly alleviate symptoms, improve mobility and enhance quality of life for those living with lymphedema.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.