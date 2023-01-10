Our health affects every aspect of how we live our lives, from work to activities, relationships and how we fare in retirement. As a result, your health is the best long-term investment that is the foundation of your most priceless possession.
Pilates is a form of exercise that focuses on a full-body workout that helps improve your ability to remain injury-free while staying active. This is an important priority if you want to continue to enjoy the activities you love most as you get older. The Pilates method of coordinating strength, flexibility and balance allows for a safe means to recover from injury.
My initial interest in learning more about Pilates was sparked by many of my patients describing how much a comprehensive version of well-guided Pilates helped their neck and back pain. For those easily flared up or recovering from injury, this works best with one-on-one attention to help with personal modifications and feedback that you have the correct form.
Many of our teachers over the years gained their passion for becoming Pilates instructors from their own Pilates success stories recovering from an injury. The combination of physical therapy and ongoing Pilates support is very effective at putting you on the right track to a happier lifestyle.
By strengthening the core muscles surrounding the spine, Pilates can help alleviate pain in the areas surrounding the neck, shoulders, back, hips and knees. Pilates’ controlled movements and deep-breathing techniques can help rebalance tight and weak muscles. Regular one-on-one or small-group guidance from a Pilates instructor skilled in rehabilitation can be an effective and enjoyable way to manage and prevent pain.
Incorporating Pilates exercise can be an effective way to relax the neck and shoulders. The deep-breathing techniques used in Pilates can help reduce muscle tension you may be experiencing in the neck and shoulders from sitting at a computer for extended periods. By strengthening the muscles around the neck and upper back, Pilates can help stabilize joints that contribute to the feeling of tension and pain. Additionally, Pilates emphasizes proper posture and alignment, which can help reduce strain on the neck and shoulders.
Pilates can help improve core strength, which includes the muscles that surround and protect the spine from injury. Pilates also involves a range of exercises that focus on flexibility and mobility, which can help increase the range of motion in the hips and improve overall function. Additionally, the controlled and precise movements of Pilates can help muscle balance and coordination, leading to better stability and support for the hips and spine.
Pilates is often recommended for people with knee pain because it is a low-impact form of exercise that can help strengthen the muscles surrounding the knee joint. By strengthening the muscles around the hips, knees and ankles, Pilates can help improve the stability of the knee joint. The focus on proper alignment and control of movements can help reduce strain on the knee.
By regularly practicing a guided, personalized Pilates program with the correct form, you can improve strength, enhance support for the spine and joints, and gain flexibility in the surrounding muscles. Pilates is not just an exercise program that helps you feel and look your best – the quality of your exercise program can make a vast difference in preventing future injuries that cost time, money and frustration later.
Pilates helps you gain awareness of focusing on your quality of movement while you exercise to prevent recruiting the wrong muscles that cause pain later. Your body will thank you for giving it the care it deserves. Overall, incorporating regularly guided Pilates workouts into your routine can be an effective way to manage and prevent pain.
The more you invest in your health now, the less you will need to invest in fixing your health later. Being the best version of yourself will improve your life and the lives of everyone around you.
Kim Gladfelter is owner, physical therapist and Pilates instructor at PhysioFit Physical Therapy & Wellness in Los Altos. For more information, visit physiofitpt.com.
