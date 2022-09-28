Barbara Peterson of Los Altos has been teaching Jazzercise for a whopping 43 years, and some of her students have taken classes for just as long. Jazzercise, a form of workout that blends elements of dance, Pilates, resistance training, yoga and kickboxing, is a lifelong commitment for many.
“Someone said to me the other day, ‘How can you do that same type of thing for 40 years, week after week?’” Peterson said. “I said, ‘It’s like brushing my teeth – you know that you’re going to feel better.’”
But what truly makes people feel better after Jazzercise and come back for that second class? Curious to find the answer, I joined a Jazzercise class myself.
Age-defying movement
On a Monday afternoon in the summer, I entered the Grand Oak Room at the Los Altos Community Center, where Jazzercise instructor Peterson holds all of her classes. As people streamed into the room carrying mats, bands and weights, a lively, sociable atmosphere developed. Peterson began introducing me to students who have been with her for years – people ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s. Soon afterward, class started.
Pop music began blasting. Peterson, on an elevated stage, demonstrated the exercises in real time while students followed along to the music. Although there wasn’t a large group in the room, the energy was brimming.
We started with a warm-up and gradually moved into the high-intensity exercises that raise the heart rate. My muscles were burning and I was glistening with sweat by the middle of class. With each exercise combination, Peterson offered a high- and low-impact version to accommodate the various ages. To her, it was important that everyone have a fruitful workout experience.
“The philosophy is (that) it doesn’t matter your age – the more you move, the more you move, the less you move, the less you move, and eventually, as you age, it gets harder to get back in the game,” Peterson said. “So, find something that brings you deep joy and do it forever.”
Here’s the surprising part, however: The more tired I got from the exercises, the more energy the room had. All around me, there were whooping, spontaneous sing-alongs, and a culminating “Whooo!” at the end of exercise combinations that took my breath away, literally.
“Yes you can!” Peterson shouted. “Aren’t you glad you’re not home thinking about it?”
Her encouragement put a smile on my face. I looked around, and I wasn’t alone – the other students were gleaming.
After the high-intensity portion, Peterson led us through full-body strength training and stretching exercises that took us to the end of the 60-minute class. Looking back, there’s one word Jazzercise student Anne Grillot used that accurately describes my experience: “euphoric.” Maybe this euphoria is a reason for people’s long-term commitment to Jazzercise.
Music and community
For Grillot, a Palo Alto resident who attended Peterson’s first class and has stuck with Jazzercise for 43 years, much of the euphoria comes from the music, which is often a blend of modern, danceable music and hits from years ago.
“The music makes you feel good,” she said.
Napa resident and Peterson’s niece Julie McClure, who livestreams the class, also loves when Peterson sings along with the music.
“It cracks me up when she sings; that goes way back in our family,” she said.
The students added that they enjoy Jazzercise’s flexibility – for example, there are usually jumping and non-jumping variations of an exercise.
“I hit 80, and I am so happy that I can do it,” Grillot said.
McClure, whose weight-loss journey began around the same time she began Jazzercise, said, “I started it when I was quite heavy, and I felt like I could access it.” According to McClure, Peterson would often say, “You just do what you can do.”
Indeed, Peterson said, she’s “a firm believer in ‘keep moving, (and) don’t get off your course.’” However, she emphasized the importance of “pay(ing) attention to your body, and how it feels.”
Many additionally appreciate the community Jazzercise has fostered.
McClure said attending Jazzercise with “a community around a healthy lifestyle and around staying fit and active” helped her stay accountable to her weight-loss mission.
Student and San Carlos resident Carla Boggs also recalled how the Jazzercise community “lovingly accepted” her into class more than 15 years ago, when she was new to the area.
“They have been by my side and watched as I went from a young, single woman to meeting and marrying my husband, to having and raising my two new boys,” she said of fellow Jazzercisers. “This class and this community are an important part of my life.”
For some, there was also an aspect of sweating their worries away during Jazzercise class. Grillot, who is a nurse, noted that Jazzercise serves as an “outlet” that helps her “let it go” when things get “stressful, anxiety provoking and worrisome.”
“The more you exercise, the lighter you feel, so that you can go back and face it the next day with that kind of a job,” she said. “I think (Jazzercise students) understand: Build a bridge, and get over it. Take Jazzercise, and get over it.”
Peterson echoed those sentiments.
“We all have something going on in our lives outside of Jazzercise, and my commitment with myself, my door managers and my students is: Just leave it outside,” she said. “Come on in, take a break, enjoy the music (and) the camaraderie, and let’s just celebrate our breath, our life, our movement together, our friendships, and make it truly a celebration; and that keeps people coming back.”
Peterson holds Jazzercise classes 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. Saturdays. She also offers Personal Touch Core Strengthening classes 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, visit jazzercise.com/location/los-altos-community-center.
