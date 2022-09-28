Jazzercise at community center

Jazzercise attendees range in age from their 30s to their 80s at Los Altos Community Center each week.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Barbara Peterson of Los Altos has been teaching Jazzercise for a whopping 43 years, and some of her students have taken classes for just as long. Jazzercise, a form of workout that blends elements of dance, Pilates, resistance training, yoga and kickboxing, is a lifelong commitment for many.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘How can you do that same type of thing for 40 years, week after week?’” Peterson said. “I said, ‘It’s like brushing my teeth – you know that you’re going to feel better.’”

