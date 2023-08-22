postpartum depression

Postpartum depression can cause a mother to feel disconnected from her baby. A new pill offers hope. 

 

Bringing a new life into the world is an exciting experience for most new parents. But for those who develop postpartum depression, intense feelings of sadness and anxiety can overshadow joy.

Postpartum depression affects approximately one in seven women who give birth, according to the National Institutes of Health. Although those with the condition experience classic depression symptoms including fatigue, low energy, feelings of sadness, loss of pleasure in previously enjoyed activities, disturbed sleep and suicidal thoughts, some of the symptoms directly pertain to the child and parenthood.

