blood donation brief drawing

Bloodmobile set to visit LAH 

Fremont Hills Country Club in partnership with the Stanford Blood Center’s Bloodmobile is conducting a blood drive in honor of World Donor Day noon to 4:30 p.m. June 22 in the Fremont Hills Country Club main parking lot, 12889 Viscaino Place, Los Altos Hills. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.