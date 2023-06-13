Bloodmobile set to visit LAH
Fremont Hills Country Club in partnership with the Stanford Blood Center’s Bloodmobile is conducting a blood drive in honor of World Donor Day noon to 4:30 p.m. June 22 in the Fremont Hills Country Club main parking lot, 12889 Viscaino Place, Los Altos Hills.
Fremont Hills club members said they welcome “our sister clubs and the surrounding Los Altos Hills community to join us in this act of solidarity to save lives.”
Cookies and juice will be provided to those who donate.
Registered donors will be entered in a drawing to win tickets for four premium seats behind home plate at a San Francisco Giants game. Also, each registered donor will receive a $15 eGift card, with many options to choose from.
Donors are required to register online and select a time at sbcdonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/12252. Use the Sponsor Code 2582.
For donor eligibility requirements and more information, email Clayton Toller at ctoller@stanford.edu or visit stanfordbloodcenter.org/donate-blood.
ECH receives honor for maternity care
El Camino Health has once again been named a “five ribbon” hospital, receiving top honors on Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals.
The distinction recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by Statista Inc.
El Camino Health delivers more than 5,000 babies annually and is currently expanding the women’s hospital on its Mountain View campus in a $149 million project to accommodate more families. The goal of the expansion is to create an environment that will deliver the most advanced science in medicine to ensure superior care for every step of the patient journey. Facility improvements include:
• 66% more patient rooms in labor and delivery
• 44% more patient rooms in the mother-baby unit
• 20% more neonatal intensive care unit beds
A new NICU and maternity unit is scheduled to be finished this summer, with the fully remodeled facility set for completion in 2024. El Camino Health is currently the only health-care system in the Bay Area with a dedicated women’s hospital.
“Prestigious honors like this underscore why El Camino Health delivers more babies than any other health-care provider in the area,” said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health. “Families choose to deliver here because we have excellent physicians and seasoned caregivers, and soon we will have a completely remodeled women’s hospital.”
Three data sources were used for the evaluation:
• Nationwide online survey (hospital managers and health-care professionals with knowledge about maternity processes were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.)
• Medical key performance indicators (with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care, such as a hospital’s rate of cesarean births)
• Patient satisfaction data
Newsweek and Statista invited more than 10,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey. Only 384 winners were recognized on the America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2023 list, with 159 institutions receiving top honors, including El Camino Health.
For the full list of recipients, visit newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-maternity-hospitals-2023.
For more information on El Camino Health, visit elcaminohealth.org.
HICAP assistance available for seniors
The Los Altos Adult 50+ Program offers one-hour Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) appointments for seniors 1-4 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month with HICAP specialist Nancy Lee.
To schedule an appoinment, call (650) 947-2797.
