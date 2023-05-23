Content warning: The following column references first-hand experiences with depression and suicidal thoughts.
November was when I felt myself beginning to slip back into the depression I thought I’d successfully crawled out of last August.
The decline was insidious; slowly but surely, little tasks seemed insurmountable, and before I knew it, I was drowning.
Dirty laundry piled up in a basket in the corner of my room, and nothing I did ever seemed to spark joy. I felt myself sinking deeper and deeper into a mind that was constantly on edge and convinced itself that everyone was angry at me and that I was a burden.
The best way I can describe it is like you’re walking through life shrouded in fog. Normal interactions become increasingly taxing, and there’s a constant feeling of exhaustion. No matter how much I slept, I constantly felt fatigued and tired.
Sometimes it felt like life was a video game and the actions I took and choices I made weren’t affecting me. It didn’t feel real.
When I started having suicidal thoughts, feeling like I was better off dead or should hurt myself, I thought I could ride it out – but they quickly became incessant, and I knew there was no way I could get better alone.
I found my therapist in February. I was worried our first Zoom meeting, a 50-minute session, would end early in awkward silence, the therapist and I staring at one another blankly as I ran out of things to say.
I was wrong; I talked, and cried, more than I thought I would. Growing up, I wasn’t used to sharing any negative feelings – crying was a sign of weakness, and we simply didn’t talk about those things.
But I felt supported by my therapist, and I learned how to communicate difficult emotions effectively. Her approach, mostly focused on cognitive behavioral therapy, has made me aware of harmful thought processes and provided me a way of interrupting them when they start. She equipped me with tools that helped me cope with difficult situations, trauma and suicidal ideation, and change my reactions to negative thoughts.
But the anxiety, suicidal thoughts, brain fog and feeling disconnected from myself and others continued despite the skills I learned. In one of my first therapy sessions, my therapist asked if I would be interested in taking an antidepressant, but I told her I wanted to see if just therapy would help me, and she encouraged me to continue implementing the skills. After multiple sessions, I hesitantly raised the idea of beginning antidepressants; she agreed and encouraged me to reach out to my doctor about integrating selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) into my mental health approach.
SSRIs work by suppressing neurons from the reuptake of the serotonin neurotransmitter, allowing for more serotonin in the body. Serotonin is connected with mood stability, focus, sleep, physical healing and intestinal health, to name just a few of the body processes related to the neurotransmitter, which also serves as a hormone. Low serotonin levels are often associated with depression and anxiety, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Before prescribing antidepressants, my doctor sent me a test for an understanding of how I was feeling. I explained my symptoms to her and she adjusted the dosage and SSRI accordingly.
I started my Lexapro journey May 2, and my doctor told me that it would take a few weeks before I began feeling better. In fact, during the first week, all my symptoms worsened. But after approximately two weeks, I began feeling like myself again. While every day is different, I’ve noticed my overall mental well-being improved, my mood is stable throughout the day and small tasks aren’t as daunting.
I’m more talkative and willing to do things I wasn’t interested in before, and I’m not as overwhelmed or anxious as often or as intensely as before. The medicine, however, isn’t a cure-all; it makes my brain chemicals more stable, but problems still arise, and the coping mechanisms I’ve learned in therapy are invaluable.
Taking the initiative to better my mental health has been a long journey, and I’m slowly but surely coming out of the isolation I put myself in, my energy is returning and I have hope I didn’t have before.
If you’re in a dark place, and have the means to and want to start therapy, do it. Sometimes we internalize things, and getting an outside perspective can change our view of situations; talking with a stranger may be easier than speaking with a loved one.
If you’re interested in antidepressants, have that conversation with your doctor. It doesn’t have to be in person – you can send a message or email – but the only way to know if it will help is by starting that conversation.
I don’t know if I’ll ever feel completely OK, but starting therapy and getting medications to balance my serotonin levels were the right choices for me.
Once you’re depressed, it can seem nearly impossible to free yourself from its ever-enveloping tendrils – but it’s always possible.
For crisis counseling in Santa Clara County, text RENEW to 741741. For a confidential, toll-free suicide prevention hotline through the county’s Crisis and Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 988.
Christina Casillas is a Town Crier staff writer. Email her at christinac@latc.com.
(1) comment
@Christina. Very powerful and clear description on how depression works.
Thanks for being so brave to be vulnerable and transparent. Your writing will get forwarded to scores of people, helping them to know they are not alone and that there is hope. I already sent it to a young woman friend.
Kudos…and thanks..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments