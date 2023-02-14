Premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD, is often considered a harsher form of premenstrual syndrome. A local expert broke down the symptoms, treatment and potential causes of the disorder.
Dr. Danielle Kamis, a Los Altos-based psychiatrist and adjunct clinical assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine who has treated PMDD, said more serious PMS symptoms are considered PMDD when they disrupt day-to-day activities and life. Behavioral and physical symptoms are needed for a diagnosis, she added.
According to Johns Hopkins University research, PMDD symptoms range from psychological, including paranoia, depression, lack of concentration, moodiness, emotional sensitivity and fatigue, to skin problems such as acne and itchy rashes; vascular and neurological symptoms including headaches and dizziness; and gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, cramps, bloating and constipation.
Although PMDD affects just 3-8% of people with menstrual cycles, PMS is more common, affecting approximately 75% of those with menstrual cycles, Kamis said. PMS symptoms occur toward the final weeks of a woman’s cycle, known as the luteal phase, which occurs around five to seven days before menstruation. The phase occurs after ovulation and results in increased progesterone and decreased estrogen levels as the uterine lining begins to shrink in the absence of an implanted fertilized egg.
Estrogen levels can affect different body functions, including brain chemicals like serotonin, Kamis noted.
“The exact mechanism of what causes PMDD isn’t known, but we do know that there’s a relationship between the level of estrogen and serotonin,” she said. “Serotonin is involved in hunger, mood, sleep regulation. Because estrogen promotes positive effects of serotonin, when … estrogen naturally decreases, serotonin levels can decrease.”
PMDD can also be more than cyclical – someone can have a dual diagnosis of a mood disorder, like depression, and develop PMDD.
“Some people have both depression and PMDD,” Kamis said. “But if we’re just looking specifically at the timing, it’s like that second half, or what we call the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle.”
Because of PMDD’s close ties with serotonin, Kamis said one of the first lines of treatment for PMDD is prescribing selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, common antidepressant medications.
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors block the reuptake of serotonin by neurons, thus increasing serotonin levels in the brain.
Antidepressants can be taken either daily by those with PMDD or in the week or two leading up to the luteal phase. According to Kamis, birth control pills that include estrogen would lessen the natural estrogen decrease during ovulation.
Behavioral changes, including stress management, better sleep hygiene and exercise, may also help.
Kamis emphasized the importance of not blaming women for their symptoms and destigmatizing PMDD and PMS.
She also encouraged those with more serious PMS symptoms to consider speaking with their primary-care physician.
“If it gets to the point that you feel like it’s really impacting day-to-day life and activities, your quality of life, then that’s sort of an admission to step things up,” she said. “Maybe talk to your primary-care doctor about it to see if one of these treatments would be appropriate for them.”
For more information on Kamis’ practice, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments