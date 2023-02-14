Female Reproductive System Anatomy

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD, is often considered a harsher form of premenstrual syndrome. A local expert broke down the symptoms, treatment and potential causes of the disorder. 

Dr. Danielle Kamis, a Los Altos-based psychiatrist and adjunct clinical assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine who has treated PMDD, said more serious PMS symptoms are considered PMDD when they disrupt day-to-day activities and life. Behavioral and physical symptoms are needed for a diagnosis, she added. 

