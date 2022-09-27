El Camino Health hired Deanna Dudley as its new chief human resources officer, effective Sept. 11.
“Deanna’s passion for empowering employees to be their best and history of leading large-scale operational, administrative and change initiatives is valuable to our administrative team,” said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health.
As CHRO, Dudley will serve as a strategic business and tactical partner to El Camino Health’s senior leadership team, and as executive leader for the human resources team. Her areas of focus will include employee and labor relations, diversity and inclusion organizational development, education and training, talent management, benefits, compensation, recruitment and retention, and employee health and wellness.
“As a leader, I value diverse perspectives while bringing people together with a shared vision of delivering exceptional outcomes,” Dudley said. “I look forward to working with employees, inspiring them to perform at their highest level, and continuing to build on El Camino Health’s reputation for excellence.”
Before joining El Camino Health, Dudley was vice president of human resources-northwest at Kaiser Permanente. Prior to working in health care, she held several leadership roles with the University of California Office of the President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments