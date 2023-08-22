Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
El Camino Health and the El Camino Healthcare District jointly pledged $11 million to health organizations and programs across the Bay Area in the coming year, according to the El Camino Health website.
The funds, which come from their respective Community Benefit programs, will be allocated to organizations and agencies that promote healthy living and health equity in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Campbell, Santa Clara and San Jose.
Grant recipients include safety-net clinics, nonprofit organizations, school districts and community service agencies.
The board of directors for both the El Camino Healthcare District and El Camino Health approved approximately 100 grant proposals, including eight from new grant recipients.
Of the $11 million, the healthcare district is providing $7.7 million. Nearly $5 million will expand the provision of and access to health care; $2.8 million will benefit behavioral health initiatives; $2.16 million will fund obesity and diabetes programs, $576,000 will help improve programs and agencies that provide housing, food and resources; and $533,000 will be dedicated to treating chronic conditions such as hypertension and asthma.
“Supporting our community partners is the top priority of the healthcare district,” said George Ting, M.D., chairperson of the El Camino Healthcare District. “These are tax dollars entrusted to us by the public, and every year we ensure that funds we invest are well spent on programs with a track record of helping people improve their health in a myriad of ways.”
El Camino Health and the El Camino Healthcare District fund community health services annually through their Community Benefit programs in an effort to encourage health-care accessibility.
