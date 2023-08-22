El Camino Health

El Camino Health and the El Camino Healthcare District jointly pledged $11 million to health organizations and programs across the Bay Area in the coming year, according to the El Camino Health website.

The funds, which come from their respective Community Benefit programs, will be allocated to organizations and agencies that promote healthy living and health equity in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Campbell, Santa Clara and San Jose.

