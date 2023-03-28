Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
El Camino Health and the El Camino Healthcare District donated nearly $1 million last year to community partners across Santa Clara County and the greater Bay Area to improve nutrition coaching, education and lifestyle support to encourage people to improve their eating habits.
A news release touting the grants came during National Nutrition Month, which occurs every March and emphasizes the importance of healthy
eating.
Dr. Carol A. Somersille, member of the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors, said the prioritization of nutrition is often related to socioeconomic status, nutritional knowledge and lifestyle choices. She added that the groups given grants will help share nutritional knowledge.
“We want to support programs that provide the knowledge and tools to foster excellent health and wellness,” she stated in the news release.
Grant recipients include Fresh Approach, the Chinese Health Initiative and the South Asian Heart Center. The South Asian Heart Center, based in Mountain View, aims to prevent and address diabetes and heart-related issues within the South Asian
community.
“We greatly depend on this grant money and would not be able to provide such a valuable service without it,” said Ashish Mathur, co-founder and executive director of the South Asian Heart Center.
Approximately 6,800 Santa Clara County residents used programs funded by the Healthcare District, the news release reported. The district gave a total of $912,500 in nutrition-related grants, ranging from $60,000 to $300,000, and El Camino Health contributed $70,000.
An estimated 34% of adults in the county are pre-diabetic or diabetic, 30% have difficulties with blood pressure management and 20% have been diagnosed as obese, according to the news release.
Julia Miller, chairperson of the El Camino Healthcare District board, said the rise in obesity and diabetes is cause for concern, noting that the grants are a step toward keeping the community informed of the importance of nutrition to overall health.
“We need to inform and educate members of our community so that they are armed with information that will help them to change their behavior,” Miller said in the release. “We’re pleased to support programs that show success in achieving better health outcomes for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments