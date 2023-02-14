The Silicon Valley Business Journal recently recognized El Camino Health CEO Dan Woods as one of the region’s “Power 100,” a list of the most influential business leaders and most powerful people.
Leaders included on the list are selected for their community impact, ideas, innovation and contributions in shaping their industries and the region.
“I am honored to be part of the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s inaugural edition of the ‘Power 100,’ and even prouder of the El Camino Health team’s resilience and commitment to innovation and advancing care even through the most challenging times,” Woods said. “We continued to raise the bar throughout the pandemic, earning top honors for patient safety and clinical excellence, and we remain committed to the communities we serve, providing grants that are essential to helping address health disparities through our robust
community benefit program. I truly believe that we are all stronger together.”
Woods joined El Camino Health as CEO in 2017. With more than 25 years of health-care experience, he has aimed to champion complex, business transformation strategies and foster a collaborative environment with physicians to deliver high-quality, accessible and frictionless consumer health-care experiences.
During Woods’ tenure, El Camino Health expanded its service footprint from two acute care hospitals to include a modern mental health hospital, revitalized women’s hospital, a rehabilitative hospital, outpatient services and urgent, primary and specialty care clinics throughout Santa Clara County.
El Camino Health’s patient volume grew nearly 74%, and hospital share of deliveries grew to a market leader position, with more than 5,000 births annually.
Throughout the pandemic, Woods led several initiatives through partnerships with Google, LinkedIn and others to support COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.
He also overhauled El Camino Health’s community response through a relationship with the National Guard, which redesigned daily operational meetings for immediate, strategic and long-term needs of the organization.
As a result, El Camino Health was recognized nationally as a hospital with one of the strongest supply chains, never had staff layoffs and was able to expedite a strong financial
