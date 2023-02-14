The Silicon Valley Business Journal recently recognized El Camino Health CEO Dan Woods as one of the region’s “Power 100,” a list of the most influential business leaders and most powerful people. 

Leaders included on the list are selected for their community impact, ideas, innovation and contributions in shaping their industries and the region. 

CEO Woods

Woods

