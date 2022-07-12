El Camino Health and its Mountain View campus are making news – and progress on ongoing construction work.
Phase 2 set to begin on hospital project
Crews were scheduled to complete Phase 1 of demolition of the Old Main Hospital on El Camino Health’s Mountain View campus last month.
Phase 2 will begin shortly, starting with the removal of hazardous materials. Demolition of the 60-year old building will make way for:
- Construction of a corridor link between the Main Hospital and Taube Pavilion.
- An outdoor landscaped courtyard next to Taube Pavilion.
- An area to install energy cells that provide on-site generated electricity.
- Water storage tanks to meet 2030 seismic requirements.
- A new service yard configuration with access to the a loading dock.
- New water and recycling storage areas.
All phases of the project are expected to be completed by winter 2024.
ECH earns ‘A’ from safety program
El Camino Health’s Mountain View campus earned an “A” in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, marking the fourth consecutive time the hospital has earned top marks for safety.
“I am proud of our team members and their heartfelt and compassionate commitment to safety and quality, which is reflected in the consecutively high grades by Leapfrog,” said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health. “We’re grateful this commitment is recognized by our community who trusts El Camino Health with their
care.”
Leapfrog measures publicly available safety data to grade more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year with A, B, C, D or F ratings based on their performance to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The Mountain View campus has earned an “A” rating since fall 2020.
“As our health-care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of El Camino Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health-care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be
proud.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To view El Camino Health’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit
For more information, visit elcaminohealth.org.
