Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody announced Friday that the county would be offering updated bivalent boosters starting as soon as this week, once supplies arrive.

The newly formulated vaccine boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are anticipated to provide a greater level of defense against COVID-19 by targeting the newly dominant omicron variant as well as the original strain of the novel coronavirus. The Pfizer booster will be available to people age 12 and older, while the Moderna booster will be available to individuals 18 and older.

