Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody announced Friday that the county would be offering updated bivalent boosters starting as soon as this week, once supplies arrive.
The newly formulated vaccine boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are anticipated to provide a greater level of defense against COVID-19 by targeting the newly dominant omicron variant as well as the original strain of the novel coronavirus. The Pfizer booster will be available to people age 12 and older, while the Moderna booster will be available to individuals 18 and older.
County officials said they would be following federal recommendations to no longer provide the original booster to those eligible to receive the new, bivalent option. Children ages 11 and younger will continue to receive the older booster formulation for now, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that it expects to recommend updated boosters for pediatrics groups if and when they receive Food and Drug Administration authorization later this month.
Official guidance hasn’t been released regarding optimal timing to receive the new booster shot. People age 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised are currently eligible to receive a second booster shot, but eligibility has not expanded to other adults or to children.
